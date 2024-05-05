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Shannon Thomson
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Latest
Central Otago
May 5
Wait for usable shower goes on
The ability to have a hot shower in your own home is something most New Zealanders take for granted — but for one Alexandra cancer patient that is out of reach.
Central Otago
May 2
Little to show in seven months for new shower
The ability to have a hot shower in your own home is something most New Zealanders take for granted — but for one Alexandra cancer patient that is out of reach.
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Central Otago
April 19
Work on unit ‘progressing well’
It has been a long gestation for the promised birthing units for Central Otago and Upper Clutha.
Central Otago
April 18
Farewell and thank you for reading
Three years ago I walked in to The News offices for my first day working as a reporter for Allied Press. It was nerve-racking to say the least — at Journalism School the Otago Daily Times was held in high esteem, with hard-hitting news stories and strong imagery.
Business
April 12
Motherhood spur to new business
When Olivia Buckner was pregnant with her daughter, she and her partner struggled to find baby necessities in Central Otago.
Central Otago
April 10
Pedal power for over 20 years
Top Bike has been inspiring Central Otago youngsters to get on their bikes for over two decades.
Central Otago
April 10
Toilets on bike park agenda
Being caught short could become a thing of the past for users of the Cromwell Bike Park.
Wānaka
April 6
Hard work wins international praise
From making short films for school projects to the red carpet — a childhood passion has turned in to an award-winning career for former Cromwell woman Cheyana Wilkinson.
Wānaka
April 5
90-year-old scaling mountains for charity
David Baker is proof age is just a number.
Central Otago
April 4
Trust grants $30,000 towards new pump track
A new pump track in Alexandra has been given a boost thanks to the Central Lakes Trust.
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