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Shannon Thomson
shannon.thomson@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoMay 5

Wait for usable shower goes on

The ability to have a hot shower in your own home is something most New Zealanders take for granted — but for one Alexandra cancer patient that is out of reach.
Wait for usable shower goes on
Wait for usable shower goes on
Central OtagoMay 2

Little to show in seven months for new shower

The ability to have a hot shower in your own home is something most New Zealanders take for granted — but for one Alexandra cancer patient that is out of reach.
Little to show in seven months for new shower
Little to show in seven months for new shower
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Central OtagoApril 19

Work on unit ‘progressing well’

It has been a long gestation for the promised birthing units for Central Otago and Upper Clutha.
Work on unit ‘progressing well’
Work on unit ‘progressing well’
Central OtagoApril 18

Farewell and thank you for reading

Three years ago I walked in to The News offices for my first day working as a reporter for Allied Press. It was nerve-racking to say the least — at Journalism School the Otago Daily Times was held in high esteem, with hard-hitting news stories and strong imagery.
Farewell and thank you for reading
Farewell and thank you for reading
BusinessApril 12

Motherhood spur to new business

When Olivia Buckner was pregnant with her daughter, she and her partner struggled to find baby necessities in Central Otago.
Motherhood spur to new business
Motherhood spur to new business
Central OtagoApril 10

Pedal power for over 20 years

Top Bike has been inspiring Central Otago youngsters to get on their bikes for over two decades.
Pedal power for over 20 years
Pedal power for over 20 years
Central OtagoApril 10

Toilets on bike park agenda

Being caught short could become a thing of the past for users of the Cromwell Bike Park.
Toilets on bike park agenda
Toilets on bike park agenda
WānakaApril 6

Hard work wins international praise

From making short films for school projects to the red carpet — a childhood passion has turned in to an award-winning career for former Cromwell woman Cheyana Wilkinson.
Hard work wins international praise
Hard work wins international praise
WānakaApril 5

90-year-old scaling mountains for charity

David Baker is proof age is just a number.
90-year-old scaling mountains for charity
90-year-old scaling mountains for charity
Central OtagoApril 4

Trust grants $30,000 towards new pump track

A new pump track in Alexandra has been given a boost thanks to the Central Lakes Trust.