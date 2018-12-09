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Sharon Reece
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Latest
Southland
December 9
‘Kiwiana’ Christmas market
A very Kiwi Santa spread some Christmas cheer to Invercargill residents on Saturday, including 21-month-old Eliza Coote.
Southland
December 7
37-year-old woman killed Invercargill crash
Police are appealing for information about a crash which killed a woman in Invercargill yesterday.
Southland
December 7
Crash on highway near Lumsden
A section of State Highway 6 was closed for a time in northern Southland after a crash north of Lumsden this afternoon.
Southland
December 6
Masons offer historic building for tender
The decision to sell one of Invercargill's category 1 heritage buildings after more than 90 years "wasn't an easy one to make".
Business
December 6
Hopes new jobs will keep young workers in Southland
An increase in job opportunities at Southland businesses will be a driver for young people to stay in the region, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.
Business
December 5
Jobs, production boost at Tiwai Point
The Prime Minister has reopened a potline at the Tiwai Point smelter this morning, a move that will boost production capacity and create jobs.
Dunedin
December 5
Wild weather causes problems across the South
Wild weather across the southern region yesterday caused disruption and damage that could take up to two weeks to repair.
Southland
December 5
Person injured in crash near Te Anau
One person has suffered moderate injuries when a car crashed and rolled, blocking a Southland highway.
Southland
December 4
Police plea for dashcam videos to help catch robbers
Police are seeking the assistance of dashcam footage for their investigation into the aggravated robbery at a bank in Invercargill last month.
Southland
December 2
142 homes short not ‘whole story’
A report showing a lack of social and emergency housing in Southland "doesn’t even tell the whole story", sector leaders say.
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