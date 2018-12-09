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Sharon Reece
sharon.reece@odt.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandDecember 9

‘Kiwiana’ Christmas market

A very Kiwi Santa spread some Christmas cheer to Invercargill residents  on Saturday, including 21-month-old Eliza Coote.
‘Kiwiana’ Christmas market
‘Kiwiana’ Christmas market
SouthlandDecember 7

37-year-old woman killed Invercargill crash

Police are appealing for information about a crash which killed a woman in Invercargill yesterday.
SouthlandDecember 7

Crash on highway near Lumsden

A section of State Highway 6 was closed for a time in northern Southland after a crash north of Lumsden this afternoon.
SouthlandDecember 6

Masons offer historic building for tender

The decision to sell one of Invercargill's category 1 heritage buildings after more than 90 years "wasn't an easy one to make".
Masons offer historic building for tender
Masons offer historic building for tender
BusinessDecember 6

Hopes new jobs will keep young workers in Southland

An increase in job opportunities at Southland businesses will be a driver for young people to stay in the region, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.
Hopes new jobs will keep young workers in Southland
Hopes new jobs will keep young workers in Southland
BusinessDecember 5

Jobs, production boost at Tiwai Point

The Prime Minister has reopened a potline at the Tiwai Point smelter this morning, a move that will boost production capacity and create jobs.
Jobs, production boost at Tiwai Point
Jobs, production boost at Tiwai Point
DunedinDecember 5

Wild weather causes problems across the South

Wild weather across the southern region yesterday caused disruption and damage that could take up to two weeks to repair.
Wild weather causes problems across the South
Wild weather causes problems across the South
SouthlandDecember 5

Person injured in crash near Te Anau

One person has suffered moderate injuries when a car crashed and rolled, blocking a Southland highway.
SouthlandDecember 4

Police plea for dashcam videos to help catch robbers

Police are seeking the assistance of dashcam footage for their investigation into the aggravated robbery at a bank in Invercargill last month.
SouthlandDecember 2

142 homes short not ‘whole story’

A report showing a lack of social and emergency housing in Southland "doesn’t even tell the whole story", sector leaders say.