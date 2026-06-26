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Shelley Topp
shelley.topp@ncnews.co.nz
Latest
North Canterbury
June 26
Stray crosses strait to find new home in Amberley
A skinny stray cat that turned up at Lee Henderson’s home in Canterbury had been missing from its North Island home for more than a year.
North Canterbury
June 18
'Cats are now our worst predator'
The number of feral, abandoned and domestic pet cats roaming and hunting along the Ashley-Rakahuri River near Rangiora has reached a crisis point.
North Canterbury
June 14
Chance for young film-makers to make it onto the big screen
A competition organised by young environmental film-makers in Canterbury will provide an opportunity for the finalists to have their films shown on the big screen at Rangiora Town Hall Cinemas.
North Canterbury
May 24
Springer spaniel becomes a rat control star
When rat-control star, Evie the Welsh springer spaniel, started working along the Ashley River near Rangiora she showed immediate prowess and enthusiasm for her task.
Mid Canterbury
May 21
Waimak United FC face fundraising mountain
Waimak United Football Club is facing a fundraising mountain to get its Under 15 Academy boys team to Australia for a major tournament.
North Canterbury
May 14
Celebration of brotherly love
Blue Brothers North Canterbury, a charitable not-for-profit organisation providing free exercise classes and camaraderie for men with cancer, has celebrated its fifth anniversary.
North Canterbury
May 14
Retirement well earned after years in the classroom
A Rangiora couple with a combined teaching career of 95 years say their recent decision to retire from the profession has been difficult.
North Canterbury
May 11
Tattoo artist finally gets a solo exhibition
After more than 25 years working in the tattoo industry, Canterbury artist Morks is having his first solo exhibition.
North Canterbury
May 6
More super-volunteers needed
A Canterbury Riding For The Disabled service is looking for more "super heroes" after a huge increase in fuel costs forced some of their volunteers to leave.
North Canterbury
May 5
Kaiapoi art gallery proves popular
A new public art space has been established in the Kaiapoi central business district.
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