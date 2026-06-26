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Shelley Topp
shelley.topp@ncnews.co.nz

Latest

North CanterburyJune 26

Stray crosses strait to find new home in Amberley

A skinny stray cat that turned up at Lee Henderson’s home in Canterbury had been missing from its North Island home for more than a year.
Stray crosses strait to find new home in Amberley
Stray crosses strait to find new home in Amberley
North CanterburyJune 18

'Cats are now our worst predator'

The number of feral, abandoned and domestic pet cats roaming and hunting along the Ashley-Rakahuri River near Rangiora has reached a crisis point.
'Cats are now our worst predator'
'Cats are now our worst predator'
North CanterburyJune 14

Chance for young film-makers to make it onto the big screen

A competition organised by young environmental film-makers in Canterbury will provide an opportunity for the finalists to have their films shown on the big screen at Rangiora Town Hall Cinemas.
Chance for young film-makers to make it onto the big screen
Chance for young film-makers to make it onto the big screen
North CanterburyMay 24

Springer spaniel becomes a rat control star

When rat-control star, Evie the Welsh springer spaniel, started working along the Ashley River near Rangiora she showed immediate prowess and enthusiasm for her task.
Springer spaniel becomes a rat control star
Springer spaniel becomes a rat control star
Mid CanterburyMay 21

Waimak United FC face fundraising mountain

Waimak United Football Club is facing a fundraising mountain to get its Under 15 Academy boys team to Australia for a major tournament.
Waimak United FC face fundraising mountain
Waimak United FC face fundraising mountain
North CanterburyMay 14

Celebration of brotherly love

Blue Brothers North Canterbury, a charitable not-for-profit organisation providing free exercise classes and camaraderie for men with cancer, has celebrated its fifth anniversary.
Celebration of brotherly love
Celebration of brotherly love
North CanterburyMay 14

Retirement well earned after years in the classroom

A Rangiora couple with a combined teaching career of 95 years say their recent decision to retire from the profession has been difficult.
Retirement well earned after years in the classroom
Retirement well earned after years in the classroom
North CanterburyMay 11

Tattoo artist finally gets a solo exhibition

After more than 25 years working in the tattoo industry, Canterbury artist Morks is having his first solo exhibition.
Tattoo artist finally gets a solo exhibition
Tattoo artist finally gets a solo exhibition
North CanterburyMay 6

More super-volunteers needed

A Canterbury Riding For The Disabled service is looking for more "super heroes" after a huge increase in fuel costs forced some of their volunteers to leave.
More super-volunteers needed
More super-volunteers needed
North CanterburyMay 5

Kaiapoi art gallery proves popular

A new public art space has been established in the Kaiapoi central business district.
Kaiapoi art gallery proves popular
Kaiapoi art gallery proves popular