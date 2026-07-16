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Shelly Inon
shelly.inon@timarucourier.co.nz
Latest
Canterbury
July 16
Volunteer shines light on others
A Timaru volunteer has stepped into the spotlight in an attempt to shine it on others.
Canterbury
July 16
Club covers gap in hospital needs
A club in Geraldine has added a splash of colour to the Timaru Hospital’s viewing room.
Canterbury
July 9
Garden producing despite the cold
As snow caps the mountains, cauliflowers and broccolini keep growing in Temuka.
Canterbury
July 9
Painting town purple for a good cause
A local organisation is encouraging the community to paint the town purple to mark its new name.
Canterbury
July 2
Luck back to perform in his school
An upcoming school reunion is set to rock.
Canterbury
July 2
Tournament offers everyone chance to fight
Timaru taekwondo members fought off the competition at a recent South Island tournament.
Canterbury
July 2
Shop purchase an easy decision
Buying a cabbage and a toy tractor in one shop is now possible.
Canterbury
July 2
Matariki marked with green fingered theme
A "great family day out" will fill the coffers of two charitable trusts.
Canterbury
June 26
Musician releases first solo recording
A Temuka musician is about to go it alone.
Canterbury
June 26
A better life for his children
To mark World Refugee Day on June 20, former refugee Juan Bero talked to reporter Shelley Inon about his journey home to Timaru.
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