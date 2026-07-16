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Shelly Inon
shelly.inon@timarucourier.co.nz

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CanterburyJuly 16

Volunteer shines light on others

A Timaru volunteer has stepped into the spotlight in an attempt to shine it on others.
Volunteer shines light on others
Volunteer shines light on others
CanterburyJuly 16

Club covers gap in hospital needs

A club in Geraldine has added a splash of colour to the Timaru Hospital’s viewing room.
Club covers gap in hospital needs
Club covers gap in hospital needs
CanterburyJuly 9

Garden producing despite the cold

As snow caps the mountains, cauliflowers and broccolini keep growing in Temuka.
Garden producing despite the cold
Garden producing despite the cold
CanterburyJuly 9

Painting town purple for a good cause

A local organisation is encouraging the community to paint the town purple to mark its new name.
Painting town purple for a good cause
Painting town purple for a good cause
CanterburyJuly 2

Luck back to perform in his school

An upcoming school reunion is set to rock.
Luck back to perform in his school
Luck back to perform in his school
CanterburyJuly 2

Tournament offers everyone chance to fight

Timaru taekwondo members fought off the competition at a recent South Island tournament.
Tournament offers everyone chance to fight
Tournament offers everyone chance to fight
CanterburyJuly 2

Shop purchase an easy decision

Buying a cabbage and a toy tractor in one shop is now possible.
Shop purchase an easy decision
Shop purchase an easy decision
CanterburyJuly 2

Matariki marked with green fingered theme

A "great family day out" will fill the coffers of two charitable trusts.
Matariki marked with green fingered theme
Matariki marked with green fingered theme
CanterburyJune 26

Musician releases first solo recording

A Temuka musician is about to go it alone.
Musician releases first solo recording
Musician releases first solo recording
CanterburyJune 26

A better life for his children

To mark World Refugee Day on June 20, former refugee Juan Bero talked to reporter Shelley Inon about his journey home to Timaru. 
A better life for his children
A better life for his children