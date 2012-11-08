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Shirley Stuart
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Latest
Home & Garden
November 8
NZ geranium great for mass plantings
Soft silvery foliage, pretty flowers and an easy-going nature make Geranium traversii a great garden plant.
Home & Garden
December 15
Plant life: Have a white Christmas
It's that time of year again; time to pull out the tinsel and hang the holly.
Home & Garden
July 15
Small can certainly be beautiful
The majesty of New Zealand conifers cannot be overstated. Even when young they are beautiful trees, either as specimens or nestled in their natural forest habitat. But not all conifers are forest giants.
Home & Garden
May 19
A tropical feel in chilly Dunedin
Sometimes when planning a garden in Dunedin it is nice to include something with a tropical feel. If you're looking for a native plant for the job then give Entelea arborescens a try.
Home & Garden
March 17
Small tree puts on big display
Have you ever picked up leaf skeletons in the bush?
Home & Garden
December 9
Plant Life: Pretty stems below the reach of the moa
The flora of New Zealand is amazing. It constantly fascinates me.
Home & Garden
March 11
Plant Life: North Islander thriving in the South
It's often a misconception that Dunedin is too cold to successfully grow some of New Zealand's North Island flora and indeed it can be a challenge for some species.
Home & Garden
November 19
Gunnera range from great to small
The genus Gunnera contains over 40 species of herbaceous plants found mainly in the southern hemisphere.
Home & Garden
October 1
Display worthy of any garden
While I was working in the Dunedin Botanic Garden hebe border, a lovely flowering shrub, Hebe diosmifolia, caught my eye.
Home & Garden
August 6
Daisy species to suit every garden
The daisies of New Zealand are an interesting group of plants offering a great diversity within the one family, Asteraceae.
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