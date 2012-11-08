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Shirley Stuart
shirleys@mailhost

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Home & GardenNovember 8

NZ geranium great for mass plantings

Soft silvery foliage, pretty flowers and an easy-going nature make Geranium traversii a great garden plant.
Home & GardenDecember 15

Plant life: Have a white Christmas

It's that time of year again; time to pull out the tinsel and hang the holly.
Plant life: Have a white Christmas
Plant life: Have a white Christmas
Home & GardenJuly 15

Small can certainly be beautiful

The majesty of New Zealand conifers cannot be overstated. Even when young they are beautiful trees, either as specimens or nestled in their natural forest habitat. But not all conifers are forest giants.
Small can certainly be beautiful
Small can certainly be beautiful
Home & GardenMay 19

A tropical feel in chilly Dunedin

Sometimes when planning a garden in Dunedin it is nice to include something with a tropical feel. If you're looking for a native plant for the job then give Entelea arborescens a try.
A tropical feel in chilly Dunedin
A tropical feel in chilly Dunedin
Home & GardenMarch 17

Small tree puts on big display

Have you ever picked up leaf skeletons in the bush?
Small tree puts on big display
Small tree puts on big display
Home & GardenDecember 9

Plant Life: Pretty stems below the reach of the moa

The flora of New Zealand is amazing. It constantly fascinates me.
Plant Life: Pretty stems below the reach of the moa
Plant Life: Pretty stems below the reach of the moa
Home & GardenMarch 11

Plant Life: North Islander thriving in the South

It's often a misconception that Dunedin is too cold to successfully grow some of New Zealand's North Island flora and indeed it can be a challenge for some species.
Plant Life: North Islander thriving in the South
Plant Life: North Islander thriving in the South
Home & GardenNovember 19

Gunnera range from great to small

The genus Gunnera contains over 40 species of herbaceous plants found mainly in the southern hemisphere.
Gunnera range from great to small
Gunnera range from great to small
Home & GardenOctober 1

Display worthy of any garden

While I was working in the Dunedin Botanic Garden hebe border, a lovely flowering shrub, Hebe diosmifolia, caught my eye.
Display worthy of any garden
Display worthy of any garden
Home & GardenAugust 6

Daisy species to suit every garden

The daisies of New Zealand are an interesting group of plants offering a great diversity within the one family, Asteraceae.
Daisy species to suit every garden
Daisy species to suit every garden