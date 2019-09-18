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Simar Gill
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Latest
Dunedin
September 18
Booze ban around stadium for Fleetwood Mac
A liquor ban will be imposed around Forsyth Barr stadium when Fleetwood Mac returns to Dunedin on Saturday after police faced problems when Six60 performed earlier this year.
Dunedin
September 16
Vehicle break-ins at an end: police
Dunedin police say they are confident a run of vehicle break-ins has come to an end.
Dunedin
August 8
Hills, older cars contribute to high warrant failure rate
A Dunedin mechanic is not surprised Otago has the highest warrant of fitness failure rate in New Zealand and says he has seen some "scary stuff".
Dunedin
July 29
One hurt in South Dunedin crash
One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car crash in South Dunedin this morning.
Dunedin
July 24
Theft of tourist passports blamed on 'opportunist'
Two tourists were left without their passports and flight tickets after their vehicle was broken into at a beach on Otago Peninsula.
Southland
July 17
Invercargill Airport gets injection of Govt cash
Southland has got another boost from the Provincial Growth Fund as Shane Jones today announced more than $1.7 million in funding for the region, including $500k for developing Invercargill Airport.