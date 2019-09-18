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Simar Gill
simar.gill@odt.co.nz

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DunedinSeptember 18

Booze ban around stadium for Fleetwood Mac

A liquor ban will be imposed around Forsyth Barr stadium when Fleetwood Mac returns to Dunedin on Saturday after police faced problems when Six60 performed earlier this year.
Booze ban around stadium for Fleetwood Mac
Booze ban around stadium for Fleetwood Mac
DunedinSeptember 16

Vehicle break-ins at an end: police

Dunedin police say they are confident a run of vehicle break-ins has come to an end.
DunedinAugust 8

Hills, older cars contribute to high warrant failure rate

A Dunedin mechanic is not surprised Otago has the highest warrant of fitness failure rate in New Zealand and says he has seen some "scary stuff".
Hills, older cars contribute to high warrant failure rate
Hills, older cars contribute to high warrant failure rate
DunedinJuly 29

One hurt in South Dunedin crash

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car crash in South Dunedin this morning. 
One hurt in South Dunedin crash
One hurt in South Dunedin crash
DunedinJuly 24

Theft of tourist passports blamed on 'opportunist'

Two tourists were left without their passports and flight tickets after their vehicle was broken into at a beach on Otago Peninsula.
Theft of tourist passports blamed on 'opportunist'
Theft of tourist passports blamed on 'opportunist'
SouthlandJuly 17

Invercargill Airport gets injection of Govt cash

Southland has got another boost from the Provincial Growth Fund as Shane Jones today announced more than $1.7 million in funding for the region, including $500k for developing Invercargill Airport.
Invercargill Airport gets injection of Govt cash
Invercargill Airport gets injection of Govt cash