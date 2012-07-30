SECTIONS
Simon Cunliffe
simon.cunliffe@odt.co.nz

Latest

Food & WineJuly 30

Wine match

White with fish and red with meat, but what to serve with salads and soup?
Food & WineJuly 12

Wine match

So the salmon's about to go on the barbie and you discover the wine cupboard is bare.
Food & WineJuly 12

Wine match

I've said it before and I'll say it again: riesling is the unsung champion in waiting of New Zealand wines.
Food & WineJuly 12

Wine match: Pinot gris

You are never quite sure what you are going to get with pinot gris.
Wine match: Pinot gris
Wine match: Pinot gris
Food & WineJuly 12

Wine match

There is something about lamb that seems to demand pinot noir; just as it does new potatoes and mint jelly.
Wine match
Wine match
Food & WineJuly 12

Wine match: Shiraz

If you are cooking Italian style - especially if you are in holiday mode - it is a good idea to have a bottle of wine on the go, partly because most recipes will benefit from a splash or two, but also because a glass in the hand always helps it seem less than a chore.
Wine match: Shiraz
Wine match: Shiraz
OpinionJune 26

ACC tinkering leaves culture of nastiness

It's time we went back to first principles on ACC. Because there's been so much politicking over it, the corporation's original intent tends to be lost in the increasingly acrimonious mists of spin and misinformation.
OpinionJune 19

If only the business lobby was more open to green ideas

Deep down, most New Zealanders are environmentalists. It runs in our blood, is laid down in our bones. But many of us seem to have a deep aversion to it being suggested how certain actions might be having an adverse effect upon the natural world around us.
OpinionJune 12

National finding itself out of step with voters

If rather too much is being made of the Government's supposed current woes, that is probably because, in general, it had such an easy ride for its first three years.
National finding itself out of step with voters
National finding itself out of step with voters
OpinionJune 5

Honours list spurs divided feelings

The annual Queen's Birthday Honours list induces in your columnist a case of split personality.