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Simon Hartley
simon.hartley@odt.co.nz

Latest

BusinessJuly 12

House prices in South up again

Otago and Southland median house prices have again edged upwards, as regional New Zealand continues to make gains against a backdrop of Auckland's market flattening out.
House prices in South up again
House prices in South up again
BusinessJuly 12

South's manufacturing sector plunges into contraction

Otago and Southland's manufacturing sector has plunged into contraction with declines in new orders, employment levels, production levels and deliveries of raw materials.
South's manufacturing sector plunges into contraction
South's manufacturing sector plunges into contraction
BusinessJuly 11

1.7% inflation expected

Annual inflation data due out next week is expected to show just a modest gain to 1.7%, still stubbornly below the Reserve Bank's mid-point 2% target range.
1.7% inflation expected
1.7% inflation expected
BusinessJuly 11

Pressure for interest-rate cuts mounts

Softening economies are putting increasing pressure on central banks globally to cut interest rates and economists are picking an increasing likelihood of Reserve Bank of New Zealand cuts, potentially to 1% by year-end.
Pressure for interest-rate cuts mounts
Pressure for interest-rate cuts mounts
BusinessJuly 10

New Zealand Oil and Gas under takeover offer

New Zealand Oil and Gas - which holds substantial oil and gas exploration permits offshore from Oamaru and Dunedin - is under a $30.5m takeover offer by its 70% shareholder.
New Zealand Oil and Gas under takeover offer
New Zealand Oil and Gas under takeover offer
BusinessJuly 9

Think-tank opposes fair pay agreements

Proposed fair pay agreements (FPAs) have been labelled a ''retrograde step'', harking back to centralised wage bargaining days, and undermining the economy.
Think-tank opposes fair pay agreements
Think-tank opposes fair pay agreements
BusinessJuly 8

Awards recognising export efforts created

Nominations have opened for the inaugural Otago Export Awards, hosted by the Otago Chamber of Commerce.
Awards recognising export efforts created
Awards recognising export efforts created
BusinessJuly 7

More city businesses feel outlook positive: OCC

Businesses in Dunedin have shown a "significant" positive rise in the belief that their own business outlook is improving - up from 29% to 40%.
More city businesses feel outlook positive: OCC
More city businesses feel outlook positive: OCC
BusinessJuly 5

OMV confirms plans to drill off Otago coast

Austrian oil giant OMV has confirmed it will be arriving off Otago's coast this summer to drill a one-off oil and gas exploration well costing around $80 million.
OMV confirms plans to drill off Otago coast
OMV confirms plans to drill off Otago coast
BusinessJuly 5

Oceana takes mine fight to court

Oceana Gold has had to resort to the courts in the Philippines to fight a local provincial governor seeking to "restrain any operations" at the Didipio mine, in northern Luzon.
Oceana takes mine fight to court
Oceana takes mine fight to court