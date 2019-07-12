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Simon Hartley
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Latest
Business
July 12
House prices in South up again
Otago and Southland median house prices have again edged upwards, as regional New Zealand continues to make gains against a backdrop of Auckland's market flattening out.
Business
July 12
South's manufacturing sector plunges into contraction
Otago and Southland's manufacturing sector has plunged into contraction with declines in new orders, employment levels, production levels and deliveries of raw materials.
Business
July 11
1.7% inflation expected
Annual inflation data due out next week is expected to show just a modest gain to 1.7%, still stubbornly below the Reserve Bank's mid-point 2% target range.
Business
July 11
Pressure for interest-rate cuts mounts
Softening economies are putting increasing pressure on central banks globally to cut interest rates and economists are picking an increasing likelihood of Reserve Bank of New Zealand cuts, potentially to 1% by year-end.
Business
July 10
New Zealand Oil and Gas under takeover offer
New Zealand Oil and Gas - which holds substantial oil and gas exploration permits offshore from Oamaru and Dunedin - is under a $30.5m takeover offer by its 70% shareholder.
Business
July 9
Think-tank opposes fair pay agreements
Proposed fair pay agreements (FPAs) have been labelled a ''retrograde step'', harking back to centralised wage bargaining days, and undermining the economy.
Business
July 8
Awards recognising export efforts created
Nominations have opened for the inaugural Otago Export Awards, hosted by the Otago Chamber of Commerce.
Business
July 7
More city businesses feel outlook positive: OCC
Businesses in Dunedin have shown a "significant" positive rise in the belief that their own business outlook is improving - up from 29% to 40%.
Business
July 5
OMV confirms plans to drill off Otago coast
Austrian oil giant OMV has confirmed it will be arriving off Otago's coast this summer to drill a one-off oil and gas exploration well costing around $80 million.
Business
July 5
Oceana takes mine fight to court
Oceana Gold has had to resort to the courts in the Philippines to fight a local provincial governor seeking to "restrain any operations" at the Didipio mine, in northern Luzon.
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