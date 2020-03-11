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Sophie Cornish
sophie.cornish@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

SelwynMarch 11

Lincoln Uni cows used for 'cruel and barbaric' research

Holes have been cut into the sides of cows as part of an experiment at a Lincoln University research facility.
Lincoln Uni cows used for 'cruel and barbaric' research
Lincoln Uni cows used for 'cruel and barbaric' research
ChristchurchMarch 4

Fog cannons for Canterbury shops to reduce robberies

Forty small businesses in Canterbury have received discounted fog cannons in an attempt to reduce aggravated robbery statistics.
Fog cannons for Canterbury shops to reduce robberies
Fog cannons for Canterbury shops to reduce robberies
ChristchurchMarch 4

Alleged pawn shop jewellery robber arrested

A man who police believe drove and crashed a stolen getaway car in the robbery of pawn shop jewellery has been arrested after police raided his home.
Alleged pawn shop jewellery robber arrested
Alleged pawn shop jewellery robber arrested
ChristchurchMarch 4

Man in court after being charged with blackmailing Government

A Christchurch man has been charged with blackmailing the Government in an attempt to gain classified material.
ChristchurchMarch 3

Police investigate assault during homophobic incident at UC

The alleged assault of a first-year Canterbury University student who was punched and verbally abused for wearing a pink sweatshirt that was called “gay” has been passed onto police.
Police investigate assault during homophobic incident at UC
Police investigate assault during homophobic incident at UC
ChristchurchMarch 3

Multi-million dollar health and wellness centre on the way

In a world-first, a multi-million dollar wellness centre with an aim to break-down the stigma surrounding neurological disorders is set to open in Christchurch next year.
Multi-million dollar health and wellness centre on the way
Multi-million dollar health and wellness centre on the way
ChristchurchMarch 1

Man charged with filming woman in the shower

A man has been charged in Canterbury after allegedly being caught filming a woman on his cellphone while she was in the shower.
Man charged with filming woman in the shower
Man charged with filming woman in the shower
ChristchurchMarch 1

Health board staff may be owed $65m in holiday pay

An estimated $65 million in holiday pay may be owed to Canterbury District Health Board staff.
ChristchurchMarch 1

'Nana car' a popular choice for thieves

The preferred choice nationwide for the average car thief has often been the Subaru Legacy and thieves in Christchurch are not straying from the norm.
'Nana car' a popular choice for thieves
'Nana car' a popular choice for thieves
ChristchurchFebruary 26

Dog attack data shows very few owners ever prosecuted

Of the 1034 dog attacks reported to Christchurch City Council last year, only one resulted in the owner facing prosecution.
Dog attack data shows very few owners ever prosecuted
Dog attack data shows very few owners ever prosecuted