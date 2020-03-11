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Sophie Cornish
sophie.cornish@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Selwyn
March 11
Lincoln Uni cows used for 'cruel and barbaric' research
Holes have been cut into the sides of cows as part of an experiment at a Lincoln University research facility.
Christchurch
March 4
Fog cannons for Canterbury shops to reduce robberies
Forty small businesses in Canterbury have received discounted fog cannons in an attempt to reduce aggravated robbery statistics.
Christchurch
March 4
Alleged pawn shop jewellery robber arrested
A man who police believe drove and crashed a stolen getaway car in the robbery of pawn shop jewellery has been arrested after police raided his home.
Christchurch
March 4
Man in court after being charged with blackmailing Government
A Christchurch man has been charged with blackmailing the Government in an attempt to gain classified material.
Christchurch
March 3
Police investigate assault during homophobic incident at UC
The alleged assault of a first-year Canterbury University student who was punched and verbally abused for wearing a pink sweatshirt that was called “gay” has been passed onto police.
Christchurch
March 3
Multi-million dollar health and wellness centre on the way
In a world-first, a multi-million dollar wellness centre with an aim to break-down the stigma surrounding neurological disorders is set to open in Christchurch next year.
Christchurch
March 1
Man charged with filming woman in the shower
A man has been charged in Canterbury after allegedly being caught filming a woman on his cellphone while she was in the shower.
Christchurch
March 1
Health board staff may be owed $65m in holiday pay
An estimated $65 million in holiday pay may be owed to Canterbury District Health Board staff.
Christchurch
March 1
'Nana car' a popular choice for thieves
The preferred choice nationwide for the average car thief has often been the Subaru Legacy and thieves in Christchurch are not straying from the norm.
Christchurch
February 26
Dog attack data shows very few owners ever prosecuted
Of the 1034 dog attacks reported to Christchurch City Council last year, only one resulted in the owner facing prosecution.
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