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Sophie Hall
sophiekatehall@gmail.com

Latest

FashionSeptember 25

Brothers' brand is Dunedin down to a tee

Joe and Hamish Palmer are aiming to live the dream with their new business. Sophie Hall finds out why they are so successful with their fellow students.
Brothers' brand is Dunedin down to a tee
Brothers' brand is Dunedin down to a tee
DunedinSeptember 5

Work by Otago artist wins prize

A globetrotting Otago artist has won a prestigious award with an artwork inspired by Asia and woven in Europe.
Work by Otago artist wins prize
Work by Otago artist wins prize
BusinessJuly 27

Healthier RTD to give rhinos a hand

A "sobering" encounter with a black rhino served as an inspiration for a University of Otago student, who has launched an RTD with a difference that helps to save African wildlife.
Healthier RTD to give rhinos a hand
Healthier RTD to give rhinos a hand
DunedinJuly 27

Fundraising event at stadium a step up

People can get a unique view of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium as part of a charity event to raise money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.
Fundraising event at stadium a step up
Fundraising event at stadium a step up