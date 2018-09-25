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Sophie Hall
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Latest
Fashion
September 25
Brothers' brand is Dunedin down to a tee
Joe and Hamish Palmer are aiming to live the dream with their new business. Sophie Hall finds out why they are so successful with their fellow students.
Dunedin
September 5
Work by Otago artist wins prize
A globetrotting Otago artist has won a prestigious award with an artwork inspired by Asia and woven in Europe.
Business
July 27
Healthier RTD to give rhinos a hand
A "sobering" encounter with a black rhino served as an inspiration for a University of Otago student, who has launched an RTD with a difference that helps to save African wildlife.
Dunedin
July 27
Fundraising event at stadium a step up
People can get a unique view of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium as part of a charity event to raise money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.