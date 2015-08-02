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Latest
Dunedin
August 2
Playcentre hit by lack of numbers
The Outram Playcentre is the latest in a growing list to say it is struggling to stay open because of a lack of numbers.
Dunedin
June 14
Bogart still top cat in the age stakes
South Dunedin cat Bogart can still lay claim to being the oldest cat in town, as definitive proof of age eludes several other contenders.
Dunedin
June 7
Signs reminder to dog owners
Dunedinites are being warned not to ''let your dog go wild''.
Dunedin
June 2
Low numbers mean playcentre 'seriously close to being closed'
The Outram Playcentre is ''seriously close to being closed'' because of a lack of children and parents to run it.
Dunedin
May 24
Growing plants and young people's skills,
YouthGrow has been producing vegetables, flower plants and well-grounded human beings for 13 years.
Dunedin
May 3
Ringing in the change message
Information technology and the aged-care sector are expected to continue to be big growth industries in Dunedin over the next 15 years, but the city's future prosperity could go either way, a group of business academics say.
Dunedin
May 2
WW2 seaman honoured by Russia
At the age of just 13, Dunedin man John Foster was signing up to do his bit in one of the most dangerous arenas of World War 2 - the merchant navy.
Dunedin
April 28
More flats than students
Competition in the student rental market is heating up with more than 100 properties still available in traditional student areas.
Dunedin
April 28
Users urged to press case for faster internet
Dunedin residents who still experience painfully slow internet speeds are hoping they will not miss out again on government funding being doled out over the next few months.
Dunedin
April 23
Pupils grow poppies to give to veterans
Some Tahuna Intermediate School pupils and their teacher are hoping to make Anzac Day extra special for veterans this year.
View more