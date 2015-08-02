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Latest

DunedinAugust 2

Playcentre hit by lack of numbers

The Outram Playcentre is the latest in a growing list to say it is struggling to stay open because of a lack of numbers.
DunedinJune 14

Bogart still top cat in the age stakes

South Dunedin cat Bogart can still lay claim to being the oldest cat in town, as definitive proof of age eludes several other contenders.
DunedinJune 7

Signs reminder to dog owners

Dunedinites are being warned not to ''let your dog go wild''.
Signs reminder to dog owners
Signs reminder to dog owners
DunedinJune 2

Low numbers mean playcentre 'seriously close to being closed'

The Outram Playcentre is ''seriously close to being closed'' because of a lack of children and parents to run it.
Low numbers mean playcentre 'seriously close to being closed'
Low numbers mean playcentre 'seriously close to being closed'
DunedinMay 24

Growing plants and young people's skills,

YouthGrow has been producing vegetables, flower plants and well-grounded human beings for 13 years.
DunedinMay 3

Ringing in the change message

Information technology and the aged-care sector are expected to continue to be big growth industries in Dunedin over the next 15 years, but the city's future prosperity could go either way, a group of business academics say.
DunedinMay 2

WW2 seaman honoured by Russia

At the age of just 13, Dunedin man John Foster was signing up to do his bit in one of the most dangerous arenas of World War 2 - the merchant navy.
DunedinApril 28

More flats than students

Competition in the student rental market is heating up with more than 100 properties still available in traditional student areas.
DunedinApril 28

Users urged to press case for faster internet

Dunedin residents who still experience painfully slow internet speeds are hoping they will not miss out again on government funding being doled out over the next few months.
Users urged to press case for faster internet
Users urged to press case for faster internet
DunedinApril 23

Pupils grow poppies to give to veterans

Some Tahuna Intermediate School pupils and their teacher are hoping to make Anzac Day extra special for veterans this year.