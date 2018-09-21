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Stephen Bishop
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Latest
Dunedin
September 21
'Coffin cheaters' catching
Love life, live every day as if it is your last.
Home & Garden
April 6
Ornamental gingers vibrant showstoppers
Costus is a fascinating genus of tropical ornamental gingers.
Home & Garden
February 16
Plenty to like, dislike
Sky flower, pigeon berry and golden dew drop are some of the common names for the shrub Duranta erecta.
Home & Garden
July 1
Tropical escape at your back door
Want a quick tropical escape without having to travel abroad?
Home & Garden
May 16
Graceful flowers for many situations
In the cooler southern parts of New Zealand, Clerodendrum isn't that well known.
Home & Garden
December 9
Shy perennial shares a flower
Having a plant flower for the first time is always exciting.
Home & Garden
May 14
Unusual blooms at season's end
All toad lilies are late bloomers.
Home & Garden
March 12
Trumpet's flourish summer-long event
Brugmansia ''Charles Grimaldi'' has been flowering almost non-stop over summer, producing large bold flowers up to 30cm long.
Home & Garden
October 9
Timing always perfect
A neat little shrub, Brunfelsia latifolia, has flowers that change colour over a three-day period, which is how it gets its common name, ''yesterday, today and tomorrow''.
Home & Garden
August 15
Winter's here, can spring be far behind?
Occasional glorious sunny days and temperatures that sometimes reach the early 20s can trick us into thinking winter is over.
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