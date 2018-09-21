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Stephen Bishop
stephenb@mailhost

Latest

DunedinSeptember 21

'Coffin cheaters' catching

Love life, live every day as if it is your last.
'Coffin cheaters' catching
'Coffin cheaters' catching
Home & GardenApril 6

Ornamental gingers vibrant showstoppers

Costus is a fascinating genus of tropical ornamental gingers. 
Ornamental gingers vibrant showstoppers
Ornamental gingers vibrant showstoppers
Home & GardenFebruary 16

Plenty to like, dislike

Sky flower, pigeon berry and golden dew drop are some of the common names for the shrub Duranta erecta. 
Plenty to like, dislike
Plenty to like, dislike
Home & GardenJuly 1

Tropical escape at your back door

Want a quick tropical escape without having to travel abroad?
Home & GardenMay 16

Graceful flowers for many situations

In the cooler southern parts of New Zealand, Clerodendrum isn't that well known.
Graceful flowers for many situations
Graceful flowers for many situations
Home & GardenDecember 9

Shy perennial shares a flower

Having a plant flower for the first time is always exciting.
Home & GardenMay 14

Unusual blooms at season's end

All toad lilies are late bloomers.
Unusual blooms at season's end
Unusual blooms at season's end
Home & GardenMarch 12

Trumpet's flourish summer-long event

Brugmansia ''Charles Grimaldi'' has been flowering almost non-stop over summer, producing large bold flowers up to 30cm long.
Trumpet's flourish summer-long event
Trumpet's flourish summer-long event
Home & GardenOctober 9

Timing always perfect

A neat little shrub, Brunfelsia latifolia, has flowers that change colour over a three-day period, which is how it gets its common name, ''yesterday, today and tomorrow''.
Timing always perfect
Timing always perfect
Home & GardenAugust 15

Winter's here, can spring be far behind?

Occasional glorious sunny days and temperatures that sometimes reach the early 20s can trick us into thinking winter is over.
Winter's here, can spring be far behind?
Winter's here, can spring be far behind?