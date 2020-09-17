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Stu Oldham
stu.oldham@odt.co.nz

Latest

ChristchurchSeptember 17

'Bit of a dunga': Options sought to revitalise ageing Chch mall

Would-be investors will be sounded out and businesses might grow as the city council works out how to break the cycle of decline at the ageing Bishopdale Village Mall.
'Bit of a dunga': Options sought to revitalise ageing Chch mall
'Bit of a dunga': Options sought to revitalise ageing Chch mall
ChristchurchAugust 31

School kids ‘have a right to get to school safely'

An increasingly frustrated school community wants officials to help get a school crossing that their children can have confidence in.
School kids ‘have a right to get to school safely'
School kids ‘have a right to get to school safely'
ChristchurchAugust 19

Plan to restore early settlers’ cemetery headstones

A new bid is being made to restore some of Akaroa's most historically-significant headstones.
Plan to restore early settlers’ cemetery headstones
Plan to restore early settlers’ cemetery headstones
ChristchurchAugust 14

Seafarers’ welfare ‘grossly underfunded’ as pandemic takes toll

A seafarers' charity in Lyttelton could fold unless the Government paves the way for consistent funding as the sector struggles through the global pandemic.
Seafarers’ welfare ‘grossly underfunded’ as pandemic takes toll
Seafarers’ welfare ‘grossly underfunded’ as pandemic takes toll
ChristchurchAugust 12

'Needless eyesore’: Still no decision on future of rock-strewn beach

Officials are looking at ways to improve a now rock-strewn Christchurch beach some neighbouring residents say is blighted by a needless eyesore.
'Needless eyesore’: Still no decision on future of rock-strewn beach
'Needless eyesore’: Still no decision on future of rock-strewn beach
QueenstownFebruary 11

Police no-show threat to fair trial, lawyer says

The Police Prosecution Service has been challenged to improve its resources in the busy Queenstown District Court after a failed pitch to dismiss an assault case.
QueenstownFebruary 11

Decision reserved over remedial work on Kmart building

Prosecuting the company that built the Kmart building in Queenstown is causing ripples in New Zealand construction even as it focuses on a law to promote accountability, the Queenstown District Court was told yesterday.
Decision reserved over remedial work on Kmart building
Decision reserved over remedial work on Kmart building
CanterburyDecember 16

Alternative road in flood needs work

The road that kept traffic moving when State Highway 1 was closed at the Rangitata Bridge will have to be sealed — and South Canterbury ratepayers may have to help fund it.
NationalNovember 13

Referendum next step for End of Life Choice Bill

The decision is now in New Zealanders' hands.
Referendum next step for End of Life Choice Bill
Referendum next step for End of Life Choice Bill
The MixSeptember 20

Year of the Flood

Year of the Flood
Year of the Flood