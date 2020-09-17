GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Stu Oldham
stu.oldham@odt.co.nz
Latest
Christchurch
September 17
'Bit of a dunga': Options sought to revitalise ageing Chch mall
Would-be investors will be sounded out and businesses might grow as the city council works out how to break the cycle of decline at the ageing Bishopdale Village Mall.
Christchurch
August 31
School kids ‘have a right to get to school safely'
An increasingly frustrated school community wants officials to help get a school crossing that their children can have confidence in.
Christchurch
August 19
Plan to restore early settlers’ cemetery headstones
A new bid is being made to restore some of Akaroa's most historically-significant headstones.
Christchurch
August 14
Seafarers’ welfare ‘grossly underfunded’ as pandemic takes toll
A seafarers' charity in Lyttelton could fold unless the Government paves the way for consistent funding as the sector struggles through the global pandemic.
Christchurch
August 12
'Needless eyesore’: Still no decision on future of rock-strewn beach
Officials are looking at ways to improve a now rock-strewn Christchurch beach some neighbouring residents say is blighted by a needless eyesore.
Queenstown
February 11
Police no-show threat to fair trial, lawyer says
The Police Prosecution Service has been challenged to improve its resources in the busy Queenstown District Court after a failed pitch to dismiss an assault case.
Queenstown
February 11
Decision reserved over remedial work on Kmart building
Prosecuting the company that built the Kmart building in Queenstown is causing ripples in New Zealand construction even as it focuses on a law to promote accountability, the Queenstown District Court was told yesterday.
Canterbury
December 16
Alternative road in flood needs work
The road that kept traffic moving when State Highway 1 was closed at the Rangitata Bridge will have to be sealed — and South Canterbury ratepayers may have to help fund it.
National
November 13
Referendum next step for End of Life Choice Bill
The decision is now in New Zealanders' hands.
The Mix
September 20
Year of the Flood
View more