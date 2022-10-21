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ODT QuizOctober 21

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CanterburyAugust 16

Subscribe Now to Kiwi Gardener Magazine

Subscribe Now to Kiwi Gardener Magazine 
Subscribe Now to Kiwi Gardener Magazine
Subscribe Now to Kiwi Gardener Magazine
CanterburyJuly 10

University of Otago staff to get active — for science

The health benefits of blending some more "working out" into your working day will be highlighted in a new Dunedin study.
University of Otago staff to get active — for science
University of Otago staff to get active — for science
CanterburyJuly 10

The South Today bulletin: Thursday, July 09

The South Today bulletin: Thursday, July 09
RugbyMay 11

Fugby: Lions' great's hybrid proposal

The name sounds comical.
Fugby: Lions' great's hybrid proposal
Fugby: Lions' great's hybrid proposal
TravelMay 1

Floating down the turquoise highway

Looking for a gorgeous paddle? Look no further, writes Tom McKinlay.
Floating down the turquoise highway
Floating down the turquoise highway
TravelMarch 17

The bear necessities

Tongass National Park is one of the world’s great, unspoiled forests, writes Mike MacEacheran. And it’s home to more brown bears than anywhere else on the planet.
The bear necessities
The bear necessities
NewsFebruary 6

Taking advantage of cool riverside breeze 2

Taking advantage of cool riverside breeze, Outram Glen, Sunday, November 3.
Sponsored ContentJune 5

Otago Polytechnic - FASHION

CHRIS Motion is combining his design skills with a passion for fashion.
Otago Polytechnic - FASHION
Otago Polytechnic - FASHION
Sponsored ContentJune 5

Otago Polytechnic- FOUNDATION STUDIES

DANNI Cousins had been working part time in retail and wanted to study, but had been out of school for a while and hadn’t achieved well academically. She knew she needed to find a programme that would help her bridge the gap and get up to speed. This was when she discovered the Certificate in Foundation Studies (Level 3)* at Otago Polytechnic.
Otago Polytechnic- FOUNDATION STUDIES
Otago Polytechnic- FOUNDATION STUDIES