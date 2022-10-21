GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Super Admi
richard.smith@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
ODT Quiz
October 21
test
dfgdsrras
SUBSCRIBER
Canterbury
August 16
Subscribe Now to Kiwi Gardener Magazine
Subscribe Now to Kiwi Gardener Magazine
Canterbury
July 10
University of Otago staff to get active — for science
The health benefits of blending some more "working out" into your working day will be highlighted in a new Dunedin study.
Canterbury
July 10
The South Today bulletin: Thursday, July 09
The South Today bulletin: Thursday, July 09
Rugby
May 11
Fugby: Lions' great's hybrid proposal
The name sounds comical.
Travel
May 1
Floating down the turquoise highway
Looking for a gorgeous paddle? Look no further, writes Tom McKinlay.
Travel
March 17
The bear necessities
Tongass National Park is one of the world’s great, unspoiled forests, writes Mike MacEacheran. And it’s home to more brown bears than anywhere else on the planet.
News
February 6
Taking advantage of cool riverside breeze 2
Taking advantage of cool riverside breeze, Outram Glen, Sunday, November 3.
Sponsored Content
June 5
Otago Polytechnic - FASHION
CHRIS Motion is combining his design skills with a passion for fashion.
Sponsored Content
June 5
Otago Polytechnic- FOUNDATION STUDIES
DANNI Cousins had been working part time in retail and wanted to study, but had been out of school for a while and hadn’t achieved well academically. She knew she needed to find a programme that would help her bridge the gap and get up to speed. This was when she discovered the Certificate in Foundation Studies (Level 3)* at Otago Polytechnic.
View more