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Susan Sandys
susan.sandys@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

Mid CanterburyApril 7

Stage play a coming-of-age journey

The Big Little Theatre Company in Ashburton is preparing to stage a play about a neurodivergent young man who attempts to solve the mystery of how a dog died.
Mid CanterburyApril 1

Find out the secret to making a good scarecrow

The Methven Scarecrow Trail starts on Saturday and runs through the school holidays.
Find out the secret to making a good scarecrow
Find out the secret to making a good scarecrow
Mid CanterburyMarch 27

Car catches fire after crash

Firefighters are reminding motorists in Mid Canterbury to take extra care at intersections after a car burst into flames following a crash with a ute.
Car catches fire after crash
Car catches fire after crash
Mid CanterburyMarch 26

'50 years of great health' after father donated kidney to daughter

Canterbury woman Sharyn Wylie got her kidney from her father 50 years ago - and it is still going strong, despite most kidneys from living donors usually only lasting about 25 years.
'50 years of great health' after father donated kidney to daughter
'50 years of great health' after father donated kidney to daughter
NationalMarch 20

Snake the rare penguin returned to the wild

After fattening up for the past month, Snake the rare erect crested penguin found alone and hungry on a Canterbury beach is back in the wild.
Snake the rare penguin returned to the wild
Snake the rare penguin returned to the wild
Mid CanterburyMarch 19

Snake the lost penguin released back into the wild

After fattening up for the past month, Snake the rare erect crested penguin found alone and hungry on a Canterbury beach last month, has been released back into the wild.
Snake the lost penguin released back into the wild
Snake the lost penguin released back into the wild
Mid CanterburyMarch 12

Tasman brings cheaper fuel to Canterbury town

Tasman Fuels is up and operating in Ashburton, bringing competition to the market.
Tasman brings cheaper fuel to Canterbury town
Tasman brings cheaper fuel to Canterbury town
Mid CanterburyMarch 10

What the weka? Flightless bird spotted on Canterbury street corner

A bird not usually found in Canterbury was spotted in Tinwald on Tuesday - and no one is sure how it got there or where it came from.
What the weka? Flightless bird spotted on Canterbury street corner
What the weka? Flightless bird spotted on Canterbury street corner
Mid CanterburyMarch 9

'Resilient little' lizards moved for bridge project

More than 70 southern grass skinks are settling into their new digs after being moved out of the pathway of Ashburton’s second bridge project.
'Resilient little' lizards moved for bridge project
'Resilient little' lizards moved for bridge project
Mid CanterburyMarch 5

Reimbursement not ruled out for defacing Rakaia salmon statue

Greenpeace has not ruled out reimbursing ratepayers for defacing Rakaia’s giant salmon statue last month.
Reimbursement not ruled out for defacing Rakaia salmon statue
Reimbursement not ruled out for defacing Rakaia salmon statue