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Susan Sandys
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Latest
Mid Canterbury
April 7
Stage play a coming-of-age journey
The Big Little Theatre Company in Ashburton is preparing to stage a play about a neurodivergent young man who attempts to solve the mystery of how a dog died.
Mid Canterbury
April 1
Find out the secret to making a good scarecrow
The Methven Scarecrow Trail starts on Saturday and runs through the school holidays.
Mid Canterbury
March 27
Car catches fire after crash
Firefighters are reminding motorists in Mid Canterbury to take extra care at intersections after a car burst into flames following a crash with a ute.
Mid Canterbury
March 26
'50 years of great health' after father donated kidney to daughter
Canterbury woman Sharyn Wylie got her kidney from her father 50 years ago - and it is still going strong, despite most kidneys from living donors usually only lasting about 25 years.
National
March 20
Snake the rare penguin returned to the wild
After fattening up for the past month, Snake the rare erect crested penguin found alone and hungry on a Canterbury beach is back in the wild.
Mid Canterbury
March 19
Snake the lost penguin released back into the wild
After fattening up for the past month, Snake the rare erect crested penguin found alone and hungry on a Canterbury beach last month, has been released back into the wild.
Mid Canterbury
March 12
Tasman brings cheaper fuel to Canterbury town
Tasman Fuels is up and operating in Ashburton, bringing competition to the market.
Mid Canterbury
March 10
What the weka? Flightless bird spotted on Canterbury street corner
A bird not usually found in Canterbury was spotted in Tinwald on Tuesday - and no one is sure how it got there or where it came from.
Mid Canterbury
March 9
'Resilient little' lizards moved for bridge project
More than 70 southern grass skinks are settling into their new digs after being moved out of the pathway of Ashburton’s second bridge project.
Mid Canterbury
March 5
Reimbursement not ruled out for defacing Rakaia salmon statue
Greenpeace has not ruled out reimbursing ratepayers for defacing Rakaia’s giant salmon statue last month.
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