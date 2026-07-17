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Tayler Mutton
tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandJuly 17

Greens introduce candidate

The Greens have selected Dave Kennedy as their parliamentary election candidate for Invercargill.
Greens introduce candidate
Greens introduce candidate
SouthlandJuly 15

Asbestos-related cancer ‘preventable’

A former Invercargill electrician is hoping to raise awareness and push for change after a terminal diagnosis of asbestos-related cancer.
Asbestos-related cancer ‘preventable’
Asbestos-related cancer ‘preventable’
SouthlandJuly 15

Wapiti given special status

Fiordland hunters are celebrating a milestone as the wapiti deer that inhabit the region have been declared a herd of special interest (HOSI), the first of its kind in New Zealand.
Wapiti given special status
Wapiti given special status
SouthlandJuly 15

Young entrepreneurs successful at market

Young Invercargill entrepreneurs braved wild weather to present their businesses at the Southern Farmers Market on Sunday.
Young entrepreneurs successful at market
Young entrepreneurs successful at market
SouthlandJuly 13

Wapiti deer declared herd of special interest

Fiordland hunters are celebrating a milestone as the wapiti deer that inhabit the region have been declared a herd of special interest (HOSI), the first of its kind in New Zealand.
Wapiti deer declared herd of special interest
Wapiti deer declared herd of special interest
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SouthlandJuly 12

'Why have they not done anything?': Diagnosis sparks calls for change

A former Invercargill electrician is hoping to raise awareness and push for change after a terminal diagnosis of asbestos-related cancer.
'Why have they not done anything?': Diagnosis sparks calls for change
'Why have they not done anything?': Diagnosis sparks calls for change
Central OtagoJuly 9

‘No remorse’ shown over offending

Cows were found standing in "liquid sludge" up to their udders in paddocks owned by a Southland farmer with a record of animal cruelty.
‘No remorse’ shown over offending
‘No remorse’ shown over offending
SouthlandJuly 9

‘Light’ sentence for farmer, SAFE says

Animal rights group SAFE says the sentence handed out to a Southland farmer last week was "light, given the severity of the breaches".
‘Light’ sentence for farmer, SAFE says
‘Light’ sentence for farmer, SAFE says
SouthlandJuly 9

Two youths arrested after Otatara ram-raid

Southland police have arrested and charged two youths after a ram-raid at the Otatara Four Square last week.
Two youths arrested after Otatara ram-raid
Two youths arrested after Otatara ram-raid
SouthlandJuly 9

Charity event returns to city

Invercargill charity event Free Haircuts and Other Services For Those in Need is entering its 11th year and organiser Melissa Aitken is making a final push for a few extra hands.
Charity event returns to city
Charity event returns to city