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Latest
Southland
July 17
Greens introduce candidate
The Greens have selected Dave Kennedy as their parliamentary election candidate for Invercargill.
Southland
July 15
Asbestos-related cancer ‘preventable’
A former Invercargill electrician is hoping to raise awareness and push for change after a terminal diagnosis of asbestos-related cancer.
Southland
July 15
Wapiti given special status
Fiordland hunters are celebrating a milestone as the wapiti deer that inhabit the region have been declared a herd of special interest (HOSI), the first of its kind in New Zealand.
Southland
July 15
Young entrepreneurs successful at market
Young Invercargill entrepreneurs braved wild weather to present their businesses at the Southern Farmers Market on Sunday.
Southland
July 13
Wapiti deer declared herd of special interest
Fiordland hunters are celebrating a milestone as the wapiti deer that inhabit the region have been declared a herd of special interest (HOSI), the first of its kind in New Zealand.
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Southland
July 12
'Why have they not done anything?': Diagnosis sparks calls for change
A former Invercargill electrician is hoping to raise awareness and push for change after a terminal diagnosis of asbestos-related cancer.
Central Otago
July 9
‘No remorse’ shown over offending
Cows were found standing in "liquid sludge" up to their udders in paddocks owned by a Southland farmer with a record of animal cruelty.
Southland
July 9
‘Light’ sentence for farmer, SAFE says
Animal rights group SAFE says the sentence handed out to a Southland farmer last week was "light, given the severity of the breaches".
Southland
July 9
Two youths arrested after Otatara ram-raid
Southland police have arrested and charged two youths after a ram-raid at the Otatara Four Square last week.
Southland
July 9
Charity event returns to city
Invercargill charity event Free Haircuts and Other Services For Those in Need is entering its 11th year and organiser Melissa Aitken is making a final push for a few extra hands.
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