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Tayler Strong
tayler.strong@odt.co.nz
Latest
Racing
November 2
Racing: Scholarship creates openings
Jamie Richards considers that eight months spent overseas at thoroughbred studs on a Sunline International Management scholarship has created opportunities for him at an international level.
Racing
November 2
Racing: Enjoyable, rewarding career
Tayler Strong has resigned as racing editor of the Otago Daily Times after 37 years in the job. He looks back over his time in the role.
Racing
November 1
Racing: Top chance
Auckland Reactor, who is back starting in the unruly position, has the chance to regain winning form in the Louisson Handicap at Addington tonight.
Racing
October 31
Racing: Elusive Chick catches eye
Elusive Chick, the capable 3yr-old filly of last season, indicated she was forward to resume racing with a trial win at Addington yesterday.
Racing
October 30
Racing: McDonald returns to ride Blood Brotha
James McDonald, now based in Sydney, is back in New Zealand to ride Blood Brotha in the New Zealand Cup and Pure Elegance in the New Zealand One Thousand Guineas on November 17.
Racing
October 30
Racing: Late bid by Pure Power
Pure Power will make a late bid for inclusion in the field for the $600,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup when he contests the Louisson Handicap at Addington on Friday night.
Racing
October 29
Racing: Race record
Sushi Sushi boosted his chance for the New Zealand Cup when he won the Kaikoura Cup in race record time yesterday.
Racing
October 29
Racing: Milo rates
Milo is in an $8000 rating 85 1200m race at Washdyke today as a lead-up to the Stewards' Handicap at the New Zealand Cup meeting.
Racing
October 29
Racing: Bosson opts to ride Neo in Guineas
Opie Bosson has settled on Neo as his mount in the NZ Two Thousand Guineas at Riccarton on Saturday week in a bid to win the race for a fifth time.
Racing
October 28
Racing: Hoping for third time luckyin the Kaikoura Cup today
Highview Tommy could improve on minor placings in the past two Kaikoura Cups with a win in the $50,000 feature at South Bay racecourse today.
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