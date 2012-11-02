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Tayler Strong
tayler.strong@odt.co.nz

Latest

RacingNovember 2

Racing: Scholarship creates openings

Jamie Richards considers that eight months spent overseas at thoroughbred studs on a Sunline International Management scholarship has created opportunities for him at an international level.
Racing: Scholarship creates openings
Racing: Scholarship creates openings
RacingNovember 2

Racing: Enjoyable, rewarding career

Tayler Strong has resigned as racing editor of the Otago Daily Times after 37 years in the job. He looks back over his time in the role.
RacingNovember 1

Racing: Top chance

Auckland Reactor, who is back starting in the unruly position, has the chance to regain winning form in the Louisson Handicap at Addington tonight.
RacingOctober 31

Racing: Elusive Chick catches eye

Elusive Chick, the capable 3yr-old filly of last season, indicated she was forward to resume racing with a trial win at Addington yesterday.
RacingOctober 30

Racing: McDonald returns to ride Blood Brotha

James McDonald, now based in Sydney, is back in New Zealand to ride Blood Brotha in the New Zealand Cup and Pure Elegance in the New Zealand One Thousand Guineas on November 17.
RacingOctober 30

Racing: Late bid by Pure Power

Pure Power will make a late bid for inclusion in the field for the $600,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup when he contests the Louisson Handicap at Addington on Friday night.
Racing: Late bid by Pure Power
Racing: Late bid by Pure Power
RacingOctober 29

Racing: Race record

Sushi Sushi boosted his chance for the New Zealand Cup when he won the Kaikoura Cup in race record time yesterday.
RacingOctober 29

Racing: Milo rates

Milo is in an $8000 rating 85 1200m race at Washdyke today as a lead-up to the Stewards' Handicap at the New Zealand Cup meeting.
RacingOctober 29

Racing: Bosson opts to ride Neo in Guineas

Opie Bosson has settled on Neo as his mount in the NZ Two Thousand Guineas at Riccarton on Saturday week in a bid to win the race for a fifth time.
RacingOctober 28

Racing: Hoping for third time luckyin the Kaikoura Cup today

Highview Tommy could improve on minor placings in the past two Kaikoura Cups with a win in the $50,000 feature at South Bay racecourse today.
Racing: Hoping for third time luckyin the Kaikoura Cup today
Racing: Hoping for third time luckyin the Kaikoura Cup today