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The Editor
murray.kirkness@odt.co.nz
Latest
National
January 6
'ODT' chief knighted
Otago's Julian Smith, OBE, is one of seven men and two women who have topped the New Year 2013 New Zealand Royal Honours list.
Editorial
November 21
Perils of public 'generosity'
In the realm of the private individual, the giving and receiving of gifts has almost entirely positive connotations: generosity, altruism, kindness, thoughtfulness, graciousness, gratitude, humility and so on.
Dunedin
November 14
Milestone a proud achievement
The Otago Daily Times is 150 years old today.
News
November 6
Your informed guide to the general election
Today the Otago Daily Times expands its coverage of the election campaign with a dedicated election page, reports from the weekend's activities and a preview of the days ahead.
Dunedin
July 30
Help Save Neurosurgery - Join our campaign here
Neurosurgery services in Otago and Southland are under threat. The Otago Daily Times urges readers and people of New Zealand to express their opposition to any reduction of services. Have your say by:-
Editorial
March 1
Tsunami warnings
Striking a balance between acting upon legitimate safety concerns, and unduly alarming people, needlessly disrupting their lives, is a delicate business.
News
September 8
Identifying leaders of tomorrow
The Otago Daily Times Class Act initiative identifies and celebrates the excellence of young people in our province.
The Mix
July 12
Of moose and men
Moose hunter Ken Tustin this winter once again returned to Herrick Creek, near Wet Jacket Arm in Fiordland, in his latest bid to collect evidence of the animal's continued existence in this country.
Queenstown
April 14
A year of achievement
The Otago Daily Times team is proud of what it has achieved with the Queenstown Times during its first year.
News
February 20
In focus: 24 hours of life in Otago
We are planning a special photographic project to coincide with Otago Anniversary Day next month - and we want your help.
View more