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NationalJanuary 6

'ODT' chief knighted

Otago's Julian Smith, OBE, is one of seven men and two women who have topped the New Year 2013 New Zealand Royal Honours list.
EditorialNovember 21

Perils of public 'generosity'

In the realm of the private individual, the giving and receiving of gifts has almost entirely positive connotations: generosity, altruism, kindness, thoughtfulness, graciousness, gratitude, humility and so on.
DunedinNovember 14

Milestone a proud achievement

The Otago Daily Times is 150 years old today.
Milestone a proud achievement
Milestone a proud achievement
NewsNovember 6

Your informed guide to the general election

Today the Otago Daily Times expands its coverage of the election campaign with a dedicated election page, reports from the weekend's activities and a preview of the days ahead.
DunedinJuly 30

Help Save Neurosurgery - Join our campaign here

Neurosurgery services in Otago and Southland are under threat.  The Otago Daily Times urges readers and people of New Zealand to express their opposition to any reduction of services. Have your say by:-
EditorialMarch 1

Tsunami warnings

Striking a balance between acting upon legitimate safety concerns, and unduly alarming people, needlessly disrupting their lives, is a delicate business.
NewsSeptember 8

Identifying leaders of tomorrow

The Otago Daily Times Class Act initiative identifies and celebrates the excellence of young people in our province.
Identifying leaders of tomorrow
Identifying leaders of tomorrow
The MixJuly 12

Of moose and men

Moose hunter Ken Tustin this winter once again returned to Herrick Creek, near Wet Jacket Arm in Fiordland, in his latest bid to collect evidence of the animal's continued existence in this country.
QueenstownApril 14

A year of achievement

The Otago Daily Times team is proud of what it has achieved with the Queenstown Times during its first year.
A year of achievement
A year of achievement
NewsFebruary 20

In focus: 24 hours of life in Otago

We are planning a special photographic project to coincide with Otago Anniversary Day next month - and we want your help.