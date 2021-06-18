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Thishni De Silva
thishni.desilva@alliedpress.co.nz

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DunedinJune 18

Excitement as Highlanders, fans fly out

The smiles at the Dunedin Airport said it all as the Highlanders departed yesterday for the big final against the Blues.
Excitement as Highlanders, fans fly out
Excitement as Highlanders, fans fly out
DunedinJune 16

Pupils pull together to feed those in need

Taieri College has shown off its can-do attitude once again.
Pupils pull together to feed those in need
Pupils pull together to feed those in need
DunedinJune 14

Pupils sing their hearts out at annual contest

The Dunedin Town Hall was alive with the sound of youth during the annual Big Sing.
Pupils sing their hearts out at annual contest
Pupils sing their hearts out at annual contest
DunedinJune 14

Meningitis survivor urging need for vaccination

Surviving a potentially fatal illness is not the usual university experience.
Meningitis survivor urging need for vaccination
Meningitis survivor urging need for vaccination
DunedinJune 10

National awards acquired through trickery

A Dunedin magician who won big at a national magic convention is in it as much for the laughs as the magic.
National awards acquired through trickery
National awards acquired through trickery