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Thom Benny
thom.benny@odt.co.nz

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The MixJanuary 7

A good reason to stop in ... Oxford

Ask them what they think of the drive north to Christchurch, and most people will speak of prolonged, straight stretches of travel tedium.
A good reason to stop in ... Oxford
A good reason to stop in ... Oxford
SportDecember 14

Athletics: O'Sullivan miles better than fellow competitors

For the second time in recent weeks, it was the one-mile event that attracted the biggest field of competitors and the most attention at the Caledonian on Saturday.
Athletics: O'Sullivan miles better than fellow competitors
Athletics: O'Sullivan miles better than fellow competitors
SportNovember 9

Athletics: Morris makes up for past with Ness Cup win

Leith runner Kirsty Morris beat Hill City's Matthew Bixley by 0.40sec to win the Ness Cup mile at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.
Athletics: Morris makes up for past with Ness Cup win
Athletics: Morris makes up for past with Ness Cup win