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Latest
Christchurch
July 13
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A fare-cutting duel is intensifying in Christchurch as competition heats up between rideshare rivals Uber and DiDi.
Business
July 10
Ridership grows in price war
A fare-cutting duel is intensifying in Christchurch as competition heats up between rideshare rivals Uber and DiDi.
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Business
July 10
Naming rights deal to help show bounce back
The three-day Canterbury A&P Show is returning to a position of financial strength boosted by a major naming rights sponsorship deal.
Business
July 8
Global dairy prices slip 5% in third fall
Dairy prices slid nearly 5% in the largest decline in two years on the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.
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Business
July 7
Antarctic booster for Christchurch
Christchurch’s Antarctica workforce has room to generate an estimated $158 million in the local economy, an expert says.
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Business
July 3
Time off after mishap cost farmer
As farm injuries go it was fairly tame but dismounting from a tractor came at a price for Leeston arable farmer David Birkett.
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Business
July 1
Strong wool returns to be tested at sale
Christchurch’s first wool sale of the new season is expected to give a good steer if prices continue to spike or reach their ceiling.
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Business
June 30
Farmers call for increase in solar buyback rates
Mid Canterbury deer farmer Duncan Humm is about to put in 37,630 solar panels on his farm to provide enough power for about 4340 households.
Business
June 29
Flight marks 75 years of international service
An early morning flight leaving for Melbourne has marked 75 years of international departures at Christchurch Airport.
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Business
June 26
New ownership for craft brewery
Craft brewing crosswinds have failed to deter a business group from buying Christchurch’s Volstead craft beer bar and brewery.
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