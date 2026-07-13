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Tim Cronshaw
tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

ChristchurchJuly 13

Ridership grows in price war

A fare-cutting duel is intensifying in Christchurch as competition heats up between rideshare rivals Uber and DiDi.
Ridership grows in price war
Ridership grows in price war
BusinessJuly 10

Ridership grows in price war

A fare-cutting duel is intensifying in Christchurch as competition heats up between rideshare rivals Uber and DiDi.
Ridership grows in price war
Ridership grows in price war
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BusinessJuly 10

Naming rights deal to help show bounce back

The three-day Canterbury A&P Show is returning to a position of financial strength boosted by a major naming rights sponsorship deal.
Naming rights deal to help show bounce back
Naming rights deal to help show bounce back
BusinessJuly 8

Global dairy prices slip 5% in third fall

Dairy prices slid nearly 5% in the largest decline in two years on the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.
Global dairy prices slip 5% in third fall
Global dairy prices slip 5% in third fall
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BusinessJuly 7

Antarctic booster for Christchurch

Christchurch’s Antarctica workforce has room to generate an estimated $158 million in the local economy, an expert says.
Antarctic booster for Christchurch
Antarctic booster for Christchurch
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BusinessJuly 3

Time off after mishap cost farmer

As farm injuries go it was fairly tame but dismounting from a tractor came at a price for Leeston arable farmer David Birkett.
Time off after mishap cost farmer
Time off after mishap cost farmer
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BusinessJuly 1

Strong wool returns to be tested at sale

Christchurch’s first wool sale of the new season is expected to give a good steer if prices continue to spike or reach their ceiling.
Strong wool returns to be tested at sale
Strong wool returns to be tested at sale
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BusinessJune 30

Farmers call for increase in solar buyback rates

Mid Canterbury deer farmer Duncan Humm is about to put in 37,630 solar panels on his farm to provide enough power for about 4340 households.
Farmers call for increase in solar buyback rates
Farmers call for increase in solar buyback rates
BusinessJune 29

Flight marks 75 years of international service

An early morning flight leaving for Melbourne has marked 75 years of international departures at Christchurch Airport.
Flight marks 75 years of international service
Flight marks 75 years of international service
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BusinessJune 26

New ownership for craft brewery

Craft brewing crosswinds have failed to deter a business group from buying Christchurch’s Volstead craft beer bar and brewery.
New ownership for craft brewery
New ownership for craft brewery