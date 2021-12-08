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Tim Miller
tim.miller@odt.co.nz

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SouthlandDecember 8

Victim ‘traumatised’ by shooting

The man shot and injured in his Winton home on Monday says he is traumatised by the incident.
Victim ‘traumatised’ by shooting
Victim ‘traumatised’ by shooting
Central OtagoNovember 23

Diver ‘dropped like a stone’ after getting into trouble

The buddy who tried to help a Central Otago man who died while diving in Doubtful Sound believes he heard him say "I can’t breathe" before he lost consciousness and "dropped like a stone".
Diver ‘dropped like a stone’ after getting into trouble
Diver ‘dropped like a stone’ after getting into trouble
Central OtagoNovember 23

Cause of Doubtful Sound dive death remains a mystery

A lack of sufficient evidence means what caused the death of Roxburgh man Ian Gregory Wells while diving in Doubtful Sound in 2018 will remain undetermined.
Cause of Doubtful Sound dive death remains a mystery
Cause of Doubtful Sound dive death remains a mystery
WānakaOctober 17

Opposition to Lake Wanaka lodge plans

Environmental groups are setting their sights on an American billionaire’s plans to build a luxury lodge on the shores of Lake Wanaka.
Opposition to Lake Wanaka lodge plans
Opposition to Lake Wanaka lodge plans
CanterburySeptember 14

More warnings where ‘hero’ father drowned

People will now be warned to keep out of the water at a beach north of Timaru following the death of a father of three who drowned while rescuing his son earlier this year.
More warnings where ‘hero’ father drowned
More warnings where ‘hero’ father drowned
NationalSeptember 14

Coroner orders beach warning after father dies trying to save son

People will now be warned to keep out of the water at a South Canterbury beach after a father drowned trying to rescue his son earlier this year.
Coroner orders beach warning after father dies trying to save son
Coroner orders beach warning after father dies trying to save son
QueenstownMay 25

Armed police arrest pair in Frankton

Armed police were involved in the arrest of two men near Queenstown yesterday.
DunedinMarch 8

Dunedin City Council meeting - March 9

Watch full coverage of today's Dunedin City Council meeting
DunedinNovember 27

Student station gets lo-fi digs for summer

Dunedin's student radio is returning to its roots, broadcasting from a small and acoustically challenging storage room for the summer.
Student station gets lo-fi digs for summer
Student station gets lo-fi digs for summer
DunedinNovember 23

Watch: Dunedin City Council meeting

Full coverage of today's Dunedin City Council meeting starting at 10am.