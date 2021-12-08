GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Tim Miller
tim.miller@odt.co.nz
Latest
Southland
December 8
Victim ‘traumatised’ by shooting
The man shot and injured in his Winton home on Monday says he is traumatised by the incident.
Central Otago
November 23
Diver ‘dropped like a stone’ after getting into trouble
The buddy who tried to help a Central Otago man who died while diving in Doubtful Sound believes he heard him say "I can’t breathe" before he lost consciousness and "dropped like a stone".
Central Otago
November 23
Cause of Doubtful Sound dive death remains a mystery
A lack of sufficient evidence means what caused the death of Roxburgh man Ian Gregory Wells while diving in Doubtful Sound in 2018 will remain undetermined.
Wānaka
October 17
Opposition to Lake Wanaka lodge plans
Environmental groups are setting their sights on an American billionaire’s plans to build a luxury lodge on the shores of Lake Wanaka.
Canterbury
September 14
More warnings where ‘hero’ father drowned
People will now be warned to keep out of the water at a beach north of Timaru following the death of a father of three who drowned while rescuing his son earlier this year.
National
September 14
Coroner orders beach warning after father dies trying to save son
People will now be warned to keep out of the water at a South Canterbury beach after a father drowned trying to rescue his son earlier this year.
Queenstown
May 25
Armed police arrest pair in Frankton
Armed police were involved in the arrest of two men near Queenstown yesterday.
Dunedin
March 8
Dunedin City Council meeting - March 9
Watch full coverage of today's Dunedin City Council meeting
Dunedin
November 27
Student station gets lo-fi digs for summer
Dunedin's student radio is returning to its roots, broadcasting from a small and acoustically challenging storage room for the summer.
Dunedin
November 23
Watch: Dunedin City Council meeting
Full coverage of today's Dunedin City Council meeting starting at 10am.
View more