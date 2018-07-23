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Timothy Brown
odt@odt.co.nz

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WānakaJuly 23

Peters leaps into Hawea access debate

The Acting Prime Minister has weighed in on the debate on access to the Hawea Conservation Estate, saying the National Party has to face questions about how the sale was able to proceed.
Peters leaps into Hawea access debate
Peters leaps into Hawea access debate
DunedinOctober 6

Giving offenders a second chance in work and life

Timothy Brown speaks to a former inmate who has found new meaning in life thanks to a new Department of Corrections pilot programme designed to find work for offenders
Giving offenders a second chance in work and life
Giving offenders a second chance in work and life
DunedinOctober 6

City top in cold, dry stakes

In a warm and wet month around the country, Dunedin broke the mould as the coldest and driest city in New Zealand.
NewsOctober 5

Students in flat initiation rituals may face expulsion

The students involved in sadistic flat initiation rituals in North Dunedin last week may face "life-changing consequences".
Students in flat initiation rituals may face expulsion
Students in flat initiation rituals may face expulsion
DunedinOctober 5

Driver seriously injured

A motorist was seriously injured after his four-wheel-drive vehicle and an empty petrol tanker collided north of Dunedin yesterday.
Driver seriously injured
Driver seriously injured
DunedinOctober 4

Civil Defence issues apology over test alert

An alarming early morning wake-up left many New Zealanders confused and angry yesterday.
DunedinOctober 4

Forums chance to have say on health services

The future of primary and community healthcare in the South is up for debate.
Forums chance to have say on health services
Forums chance to have say on health services
DunedinOctober 3

Dunedin men near scene

A group of Dunedin men witnessed the horror and panic which unfolded following the deadliest shooting in modern US history.
Dunedin men near scene
Dunedin men near scene
DunedinOctober 3

Tragedy 'no surprise' to former Las Vegas resident

A former Las Vegas resident who now calls Dunedin home says the violence and mindset towards firearms in the city made the tragedy inevitable.
Tragedy 'no surprise' to former Las Vegas resident
Tragedy 'no surprise' to former Las Vegas resident
DunedinOctober 3

Special Dunedin torch bearers

Dunedin's emergency services teamed up with some of Otago's top Special Olympics athletes yesterday to usher the games' Flame of Hope through the city's centre.
Special Dunedin torch bearers
Special Dunedin torch bearers