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Timothy Brown
odt@odt.co.nz
Latest
Wānaka
July 23
Peters leaps into Hawea access debate
The Acting Prime Minister has weighed in on the debate on access to the Hawea Conservation Estate, saying the National Party has to face questions about how the sale was able to proceed.
Dunedin
October 6
Giving offenders a second chance in work and life
Timothy Brown speaks to a former inmate who has found new meaning in life thanks to a new Department of Corrections pilot programme designed to find work for offenders
Dunedin
October 6
City top in cold, dry stakes
In a warm and wet month around the country, Dunedin broke the mould as the coldest and driest city in New Zealand.
News
October 5
Students in flat initiation rituals may face expulsion
The students involved in sadistic flat initiation rituals in North Dunedin last week may face "life-changing consequences".
Dunedin
October 5
Driver seriously injured
A motorist was seriously injured after his four-wheel-drive vehicle and an empty petrol tanker collided north of Dunedin yesterday.
Dunedin
October 4
Civil Defence issues apology over test alert
An alarming early morning wake-up left many New Zealanders confused and angry yesterday.
Dunedin
October 4
Forums chance to have say on health services
The future of primary and community healthcare in the South is up for debate.
Dunedin
October 3
Dunedin men near scene
A group of Dunedin men witnessed the horror and panic which unfolded following the deadliest shooting in modern US history.
Dunedin
October 3
Tragedy 'no surprise' to former Las Vegas resident
A former Las Vegas resident who now calls Dunedin home says the violence and mindset towards firearms in the city made the tragedy inevitable.
Dunedin
October 3
Special Dunedin torch bearers
Dunedin's emergency services teamed up with some of Otago's top Special Olympics athletes yesterday to usher the games' Flame of Hope through the city's centre.
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