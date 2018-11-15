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Timothy Brown
tim.brown@odt.co.nz

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QueenstownNovember 15

'Altruism' needed to solve Queenstown and Central affordability crisis

Greater altruism is needed to solve the affordability crisis confronting Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes, a property developer says.
'Altruism' needed to solve Queenstown and Central affordability crisis
'Altruism' needed to solve Queenstown and Central affordability crisis
DunedinOctober 2

Man charged after early morning crash

A 22-year-old Dunedin man has been charged with careless driving after crashing into a late model BMW and flipping his car early this morning.
Man charged after early morning crash
Man charged after early morning crash
DunedinSeptember 25

Mobility scooter stolen from St Kilda

Dunedin police are appealing for information after a mobility scooter was stolen from a St Kilda address.
DunedinSeptember 24

Man suspiciously approached girls in South Dunedin

Police are searching for a man driving a blue sedan after a series of suspicious approaches of teenage girls in South Dunedin last week.
DunedinSeptember 17

Thieves leave Mazdas extensively damaged

Two Mazdas stolen by thieves in Dunedin over the weekend were left extensively damaged.
SouthlandSeptember 4

Train and logging truck collide

The occupants of a logging truck and train south of Invercargill had a lucky escape after the two collided yesterday morning.
Train and logging truck collide
Train and logging truck collide
SouthlandSeptember 4

Lucky escape in Invercargill train collision

The occupants of a logging truck and train in Invercargill had a lucky escape after the two collided this morning.
DunedinSeptember 3

Wife killer maintains assisted suicide position

The lawyer of Colin Bouwer says the convicted wife killer is pleased to be granted release from prison.
Wife killer maintains assisted suicide position
Wife killer maintains assisted suicide position
RugbyAugust 28

France pitches bid for 2023 Cup

A French delegation met members of New Zealand Rugby in Dunedin on Saturday in the hopes of pressing France’s case for hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
France pitches bid for 2023 Cup
France pitches bid for 2023 Cup
DunedinAugust 28

Prisoners refuse to eat

Twelve prisoners in Otago Corrections Facility refused to eat for 24 hours during the weekend, fearing a fellow inmate would beat them if they did.
Prisoners refuse to eat
Prisoners refuse to eat