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Timothy Brown
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Latest
Queenstown
November 15
'Altruism' needed to solve Queenstown and Central affordability crisis
Greater altruism is needed to solve the affordability crisis confronting Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes, a property developer says.
Dunedin
October 2
Man charged after early morning crash
A 22-year-old Dunedin man has been charged with careless driving after crashing into a late model BMW and flipping his car early this morning.
Dunedin
September 25
Mobility scooter stolen from St Kilda
Dunedin police are appealing for information after a mobility scooter was stolen from a St Kilda address.
Dunedin
September 24
Man suspiciously approached girls in South Dunedin
Police are searching for a man driving a blue sedan after a series of suspicious approaches of teenage girls in South Dunedin last week.
Dunedin
September 17
Thieves leave Mazdas extensively damaged
Two Mazdas stolen by thieves in Dunedin over the weekend were left extensively damaged.
Southland
September 4
Train and logging truck collide
The occupants of a logging truck and train south of Invercargill had a lucky escape after the two collided yesterday morning.
Southland
September 4
Lucky escape in Invercargill train collision
The occupants of a logging truck and train in Invercargill had a lucky escape after the two collided this morning.
Dunedin
September 3
Wife killer maintains assisted suicide position
The lawyer of Colin Bouwer says the convicted wife killer is pleased to be granted release from prison.
Rugby
August 28
France pitches bid for 2023 Cup
A French delegation met members of New Zealand Rugby in Dunedin on Saturday in the hopes of pressing France’s case for hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Dunedin
August 28
Prisoners refuse to eat
Twelve prisoners in Otago Corrections Facility refused to eat for 24 hours during the weekend, fearing a fellow inmate would beat them if they did.
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