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Tina Grumball
tina.grumball@odt.co.nz

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NationalDecember 18

Man wins Lotto after plane struck by lightning

When Christchurch man Mike Southern set out on a business trip to Auckland, he did not realise his day would be filled with an "amazing chapter of events".
Man wins Lotto after plane struck by lightning
Man wins Lotto after plane struck by lightning
ChristchurchDecember 18

Man wins Lotto prize after plane struck by lightning

When Christchurch man Mike Southern set out on a business trip to Auckland, he did not realise his day would be filled with an "amazing chapter of events".
Man wins Lotto prize after plane struck by lightning
Man wins Lotto prize after plane struck by lightning
ChristchurchDecember 15

Hit-and-run killer fails to reduce prison sentence

A convicted hit-and-run murderer who ran over a person in a suburban Christchurch cul-de-sac in 2020 has failed to get his life sentence reduced.
Hit-and-run killer fails to reduce prison sentence
Hit-and-run killer fails to reduce prison sentence
ChristchurchDecember 15

Cruise ship passengers suspected of shoplifting from Lyttelton gift shop

A Lyttelton gift shop owner suspects cruise ship passengers are shoplifting from her store.
Cruise ship passengers suspected of shoplifting from Lyttelton gift shop
Cruise ship passengers suspected of shoplifting from Lyttelton gift shop
NationalDecember 12

Youths behind suspicious Canterbury fires caught

Police have caught three youths responsible for a spate of fires in Rolleston over the past two months.
SelwynDecember 12

Youths behind spate of suspicious fires across Rolleston caught

Police have caught three youths responsible for a spate of fires in Rolleston over the past two months.
ChristchurchDecember 7

Left and right leaning Christchurch councillors square off over asset sales

Left and right leaning city councillors have butted heads over the looming issue of whether city council-owned assets like Christchurch Airport and the Lyttelton Port Company could be sold off.
Left and right leaning Christchurch councillors square off over asset sales
Left and right leaning Christchurch councillors square off over asset sales
SelwynDecember 5

Data shows 22 vehicles stolen in one month across Canterbury district

Newly-released police data shows 22 vehicles were stolen in the Selwyn district during September.
Data shows 22 vehicles stolen in one month across Canterbury district
Data shows 22 vehicles stolen in one month across Canterbury district
NationalDecember 4

Embarrassed owner dobs in thieving moggie

A klepto tabby from Christchurch called Henny has forced some of her neighbours to board up their cat doors to stop her thieving ways.
Embarrassed owner dobs in thieving moggie
Embarrassed owner dobs in thieving moggie
ChristchurchDecember 4

'Really sorry but my cat is a thief': Embarrassed owner dobs in moggie

A klepto tabby from Christchurch has caused some of her neighbours to board up their cat doors to stop her stealing up to 17 items a night.
'Really sorry but my cat is a thief': Embarrassed owner dobs in moggie
'Really sorry but my cat is a thief': Embarrassed owner dobs in moggie