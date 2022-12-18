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Tina Grumball
tina.grumball@odt.co.nz
Latest
National
December 18
Man wins Lotto after plane struck by lightning
When Christchurch man Mike Southern set out on a business trip to Auckland, he did not realise his day would be filled with an "amazing chapter of events".
Christchurch
December 18
Man wins Lotto prize after plane struck by lightning
When Christchurch man Mike Southern set out on a business trip to Auckland, he did not realise his day would be filled with an "amazing chapter of events".
Christchurch
December 15
Hit-and-run killer fails to reduce prison sentence
A convicted hit-and-run murderer who ran over a person in a suburban Christchurch cul-de-sac in 2020 has failed to get his life sentence reduced.
Christchurch
December 15
Cruise ship passengers suspected of shoplifting from Lyttelton gift shop
A Lyttelton gift shop owner suspects cruise ship passengers are shoplifting from her store.
National
December 12
Youths behind suspicious Canterbury fires caught
Police have caught three youths responsible for a spate of fires in Rolleston over the past two months.
Selwyn
December 12
Youths behind spate of suspicious fires across Rolleston caught
Police have caught three youths responsible for a spate of fires in Rolleston over the past two months.
Christchurch
December 7
Left and right leaning Christchurch councillors square off over asset sales
Left and right leaning city councillors have butted heads over the looming issue of whether city council-owned assets like Christchurch Airport and the Lyttelton Port Company could be sold off.
Selwyn
December 5
Data shows 22 vehicles stolen in one month across Canterbury district
Newly-released police data shows 22 vehicles were stolen in the Selwyn district during September.
National
December 4
Embarrassed owner dobs in thieving moggie
A klepto tabby from Christchurch called Henny has forced some of her neighbours to board up their cat doors to stop her thieving ways.
Christchurch
December 4
'Really sorry but my cat is a thief': Embarrassed owner dobs in moggie
A klepto tabby from Christchurch has caused some of her neighbours to board up their cat doors to stop her stealing up to 17 items a night.
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