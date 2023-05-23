GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Titus Lambert-Lane
titus.lambertlane@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
May 23
Coca-Cola investigating mystery object
Coca-Cola is investigating after a Mosgiel mother was left horrified when she discovered a mysterious object at the bottom of her 4-year-old daughter’s can of Sprite.
Dunedin
May 23
Driver blinded by sun crashes in Roslyn
A car veered off the road and ended up lodged between two houses in Dunedin after the driver was affected by sun strike this afternoon.
News
May 22
Concern after object found in daughter’s drink can
A South Island mother was left horrified after discovering a mysterious object at the bottom of her 4-year-old daughter’s can of Sprite.
Dunedin
May 22
Concern after mystery object found in daughter’s drink can
Coco-Cola is investigating after a Mosgiel mother was left horrified when she discovered a mysterious object at the bottom of her 4-year-old daughter’s can of Sprite.
Dunedin
May 22
Drugs, weapon uncovered during vehicle stop
After seeing a bong during a vehicle stop, officers searched a car and found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, police say.
Dunedin
May 22
Police find 25 defective cars
More than two dozen modified vehicles were found to be defective or unsafe during a police operation in Dunedin.
Dunedin
May 22
No charge for driver who hit man
An Uber driver who hit a pedestrian in central Dunedin at the weekend will not be charged, police say.
Dunedin
May 21
Unsafe modified vehicles targeted
More than two dozen modified vehicles were found to be defective or unsafe during a police operation in Dunedin.
Dunedin
May 21
No charge for Uber driver who hit pedestrian
An Uber driver who hit a pedestrian in central Dunedin during the weekend will not be charged, police say.
Dunedin
May 21
Drugs found in car after bong spotted
After seeing a bong during a vehicle stop, officers searched the car and found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, police say.
View more