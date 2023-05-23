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Titus Lambert-Lane
titus.lambertlane@alliedpress.co.nz

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DunedinMay 23

Coca-Cola investigating mystery object

Coca-Cola is investigating after a Mosgiel mother was left horrified when she discovered a mysterious object at the bottom of her 4-year-old daughter’s can of Sprite.
DunedinMay 23

Driver blinded by sun crashes in Roslyn

A car veered off the road and ended up lodged between two houses in Dunedin after the driver was affected by sun strike this afternoon.
Driver blinded by sun crashes in Roslyn
Driver blinded by sun crashes in Roslyn
NewsMay 22

Concern after object found in daughter’s drink can

A South Island mother was left horrified after discovering a mysterious object at the bottom of her 4-year-old daughter’s can of Sprite.
Concern after object found in daughter’s drink can
Concern after object found in daughter’s drink can
DunedinMay 22

Concern after mystery object found in daughter’s drink can

Coco-Cola is investigating after a Mosgiel mother was left horrified when she discovered a mysterious object at the bottom of her 4-year-old daughter’s can of Sprite.
Concern after mystery object found in daughter’s drink can
Concern after mystery object found in daughter’s drink can
DunedinMay 22

Drugs, weapon uncovered during vehicle stop

After seeing a bong during a vehicle stop, officers searched a car and found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, police say.
DunedinMay 22

Police find 25 defective cars

More than two dozen modified vehicles were found to be defective or unsafe during a police operation in Dunedin.
DunedinMay 22

No charge for driver who hit man

An Uber driver who hit a pedestrian in central Dunedin at the weekend will not be charged, police say.
DunedinMay 21

Unsafe modified vehicles targeted

More than two dozen modified vehicles were found to be defective or unsafe during a police operation in Dunedin.
DunedinMay 21

No charge for Uber driver who hit pedestrian

An Uber driver who hit a pedestrian in central Dunedin during the weekend will not be charged, police say.
DunedinMay 21

Drugs found in car after bong spotted

After seeing a bong during a vehicle stop, officers searched the car and found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, police say.