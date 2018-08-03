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Tom Kitchin
tom.kitchin@odt.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoAugust 3

Space scientist comes back to land he loves

Alexandra's Centre for Space, Science and Technology is growing in numbers, as an American scientist has signed up to the team, returning to the land he loves in New Zealand.
Space scientist comes back to land he loves
Space scientist comes back to land he loves
Central OtagoJuly 30

Space partnership to help observations

Alexandra's Centre for Space, Science and Technology has partnered with a San Francisco firm which operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-imaging satellites to enhance NZ's use of Earth-observation imagery.
Space partnership to help observations
Space partnership to help observations
Central OtagoJuly 29

Potential in Alpine’s fibre network

A South Canterbury energy network is building fibre internet infrastructure in the Central Otago district, potentially raising the area’s capability for high-speed internet.
Central OtagoJuly 27

Leading the way in a damaged country

An Alexandra woman helping lead a United Nations mission in South Sudan says it is sad to see the beauty of the country marred by continuing violence.
Leading the way in a damaged country
Leading the way in a damaged country
Central OtagoJuly 20

Irrigators’ committee will talk to ORC

Central Otago farmers are taking matters into their own hands in the minimum flow saga.
Irrigators’ committee will talk to ORC
Irrigators’ committee will talk to ORC
Central OtagoJuly 20

Working at a fast clip

Busy in the quiet season is Simon Donaldson, of Rosedale Orchard, pruning peach trees at his orchard near Roxburgh.
Working at a fast clip
Working at a fast clip
Central OtagoJuly 20

‘Turned down’ at hospital

A Scottish man said he was "turned down" and "sent away" when he tried to attend Dunstan Hospital with a heart problem and has complained to the Health and Disability Commissioner.
‘Turned down’ at hospital
‘Turned down’ at hospital
Central OtagoJuly 18

Meetings to discuss Manuherikia minimum flow regime

The Otago Regional Council is holding invitation-only meetings in Omakau this week to discuss the science behind the contentious minimum flow saga and the impact it will have on the Manuherikia catchment.
Meetings to discuss Manuherikia minimum flow regime
Meetings to discuss Manuherikia minimum flow regime
Central OtagoJuly 17

Vehicle hire and sale business approved

A Central Otago man can sleep well knowing his business now fits within the law.
Central OtagoJuly 17

NZTA waiting on roading request

The NZ Transport Agency is still waiting for a letter from the Central Otago District Council explaining why the council needs more funding for local road maintenance.
NZTA waiting on roading request
NZTA waiting on roading request