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Tom Kitchin
tom.kitchin@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
August 3
Space scientist comes back to land he loves
Alexandra's Centre for Space, Science and Technology is growing in numbers, as an American scientist has signed up to the team, returning to the land he loves in New Zealand.
Central Otago
July 30
Space partnership to help observations
Alexandra's Centre for Space, Science and Technology has partnered with a San Francisco firm which operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-imaging satellites to enhance NZ's use of Earth-observation imagery.
Central Otago
July 29
Potential in Alpine’s fibre network
A South Canterbury energy network is building fibre internet infrastructure in the Central Otago district, potentially raising the area’s capability for high-speed internet.
Central Otago
July 27
Leading the way in a damaged country
An Alexandra woman helping lead a United Nations mission in South Sudan says it is sad to see the beauty of the country marred by continuing violence.
Central Otago
July 20
Irrigators’ committee will talk to ORC
Central Otago farmers are taking matters into their own hands in the minimum flow saga.
Central Otago
July 20
Working at a fast clip
Busy in the quiet season is Simon Donaldson, of Rosedale Orchard, pruning peach trees at his orchard near Roxburgh.
Central Otago
July 20
‘Turned down’ at hospital
A Scottish man said he was "turned down" and "sent away" when he tried to attend Dunstan Hospital with a heart problem and has complained to the Health and Disability Commissioner.
Central Otago
July 18
Meetings to discuss Manuherikia minimum flow regime
The Otago Regional Council is holding invitation-only meetings in Omakau this week to discuss the science behind the contentious minimum flow saga and the impact it will have on the Manuherikia catchment.
Central Otago
July 17
Vehicle hire and sale business approved
A Central Otago man can sleep well knowing his business now fits within the law.
Central Otago
July 17
NZTA waiting on roading request
The NZ Transport Agency is still waiting for a letter from the Central Otago District Council explaining why the council needs more funding for local road maintenance.
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