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Tom McKinlay
tom.mcckinlay@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
June 26
Their wars here
Those alarmed by a new front in the culture wars tell Tom McKinlay it looks like a US import.
Entertainment
June 12
The art of the chorus
Bunchy’s Big Score have recorded an album’s worth of seriously good choruses, but fans shouldn’t be concerned, they tell Tom McKinlay.
The Mix
June 5
In a trailblazer’s wake
A new name for the South’s marine reserves carries a legacy of charting new horizons, Tom McKinlay and Luke Chapman report.
Entertainment
May 31
The songs we need
The Veils frontman Finn Andrews fielded some questions about the process that led to the new album.
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
May 22
Epic new epoch
Four young Dunedin bands are drawing on the city’s rock ’n’ roll heritage to create new possibilities, Tom McKinlay writes.
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
May 15
Taking the plunge
Learning te reo Māori has opened profound new possibilities for story-telling, Witi Ihimaera Smiler tells Tom McKinlay. But it is a proficiency hard won.
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
May 8
The daddy of all dilemmas
What drives us to bring children into a troubled world, and who decides, Emma Neale asks in her new novel.
The Mix
May 1
Layers on the land
The layers of archaeological evidence at Moeraki lie together with the layered histories told and retold by mana whenua, Gerard O’Regan tells Tom McKinlay and Luke Chapman.
Entertainment
April 17
The poetry of wisdom
Jazz bandleader Jake Baxendale felt compelled to sing the praises of ancient wisdom, he tells Tom McKinlay.
The Mix
April 10
Guardians of the pā
The stories of Kātiki Point and the names associated with it are being given new life, Tom McKinlay and Luke Chapman learn.
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