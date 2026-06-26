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Tom McKinlay
tom.mcckinlay@odt.co.nz

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The MixJune 26

Their wars here

Those alarmed by a new front in the culture wars tell Tom McKinlay it looks like a US import.
Their wars here
Their wars here
EntertainmentJune 12

The art of the chorus

Bunchy’s Big Score have recorded an album’s worth of seriously good choruses, but fans shouldn’t be concerned, they tell Tom McKinlay.
The art of the chorus
The art of the chorus
The MixJune 5

In a trailblazer’s wake

 A new name for the South’s marine reserves carries a legacy of charting new horizons, Tom McKinlay and Luke Chapman report.
In a trailblazer’s wake
In a trailblazer’s wake
EntertainmentMay 31

The songs we need

The Veils frontman Finn Andrews fielded some questions about the process that led to the new album.
The songs we need
The songs we need
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The MixMay 22

Epic new epoch

Four young Dunedin bands are drawing on the city’s rock ’n’ roll heritage to create new possibilities, Tom McKinlay writes.
Epic new epoch
Epic new epoch
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The MixMay 15

Taking the plunge

Learning te reo Māori has opened profound new possibilities for story-telling, Witi Ihimaera Smiler tells Tom McKinlay. But it is a proficiency hard won.
Taking the plunge
Taking the plunge
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The MixMay 8

The daddy of all dilemmas

What drives us to bring children into a troubled world, and who decides, Emma Neale asks in her new novel.
The daddy of all dilemmas
The daddy of all dilemmas
The MixMay 1

Layers on the land

The layers of archaeological evidence at Moeraki lie together with the layered histories told and retold by mana whenua, Gerard O’Regan tells Tom McKinlay and Luke Chapman. 
Layers on the land
Layers on the land
EntertainmentApril 17

The poetry of wisdom

Jazz bandleader Jake Baxendale felt compelled to sing the praises of ancient wisdom, he tells Tom McKinlay.
The poetry of wisdom
The poetry of wisdom
The MixApril 10

Guardians of the pā

The stories of Kātiki Point and the names associated with it are being given new life, Tom McKinlay and Luke Chapman learn.
Guardians of the pā
Guardians of the pā