GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Tom McKinlay
tom.mckinlay@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Entertainment
April 24
Reliving a legend
It was a privilege to play a part in a new film remembering the courage and valour of Haane Manahi, actor Vinnie Bennett tells Tom McKinlay.
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
May 24
How we got to here
The myriad problems at civilisation’s gate have been millennia in the making, visiting professor Brad Gregory tells Tom McKinlay.
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
June 28
Working for a living
Kmart’s Dunedin reopening is not just cause for shoppers to rejoice. Workers there might be feeling pretty good too, Tom McKinlay reports.
The Mix
May 10
Episode 7: Tales of love and loss
A reminder that love is not always enough endures in the landscape at Puketeraki.
The Mix
March 29
Episode 6: The land remembers
The history of Otago Peninsula is written in its names.
SUBSCRIBER
Entertainment
September 24
Beginning with an ending
Fifty years ago this year, Witi Ihimaera published his first novel, Tangi, the first novel by a Māori author. Ihimaera, the guest of honour at this year’s Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival.
The Mix
October 9
A soulful sort of anger
Frazey Ford’s bringing the soul, and some anger, to her Dunedin Arts Festival show, she tells Tom McKinlay.