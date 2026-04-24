SECTIONS
Tom McKinlay
tom.mckinlay@odt.co.nz

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
EntertainmentApril 24

Reliving a legend

It was a privilege to play a part in a new film remembering the courage and valour of Haane Manahi, actor Vinnie Bennett tells Tom McKinlay.
Reliving a legend
Reliving a legend
SUBSCRIBER
The MixMay 24

How we got to here

The myriad problems at civilisation’s gate have been millennia in the making, visiting professor Brad Gregory tells Tom McKinlay.
How we got to here
How we got to here
SUBSCRIBER
The MixJune 28

Working for a living

Kmart’s Dunedin reopening is not just cause for shoppers to rejoice. Workers there might be  feeling pretty good too, Tom McKinlay reports.
Working for a living
Working for a living
The MixMay 10

Episode 7: Tales of love and loss

A reminder that love is not always enough endures in the landscape at Puketeraki.
Episode 7: Tales of love and loss
Episode 7: Tales of love and loss
The MixMarch 29

Episode 6: The land remembers

The history of Otago Peninsula is written in its names.
Episode 6: The land remembers
Episode 6: The land remembers
SUBSCRIBER
EntertainmentSeptember 24

Beginning with an ending

Fifty years ago this year, Witi Ihimaera published his first novel, Tangi, the first novel by a Māori author. Ihimaera, the guest of honour at this year’s Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival.
Beginning with an ending
Beginning with an ending
The MixOctober 9

A soulful sort of anger

Frazey Ford’s bringing the soul, and some anger, to her Dunedin Arts Festival show, she tells Tom McKinlay. 
A soulful sort of anger
A soulful sort of anger