SECTIONS
Tony Harrison
tonyharrison@mailhost

Latest

QueenstownNovember 4

Science battles the elements

Queenstown priest Fr Tony Harrison, who is working as a chaplain at McMurdo Station, Ross Island, the Antarctic, concludes his exclusive series for the Queenstown Times about life on the Big Ice.
Science battles the elements
Science battles the elements
QueenstownOctober 28

Memorials to the ice pioneers

Queenstown priest Fr Tony Harrison, who is working as a chaplain at McMurdo Station, Ross Island, the Antarctic, writes exclusively for the Queenstown Times about life on the Big Ice.
Memorials to the ice pioneers
Memorials to the ice pioneers
QueenstownOctober 20

Only footprints left on Antarctic ice

Queenstown priest Fr Tony Harrison, who is working as a chaplain at McMurdo Station, Ross Island, the Antarctic, writes exclusively for the Queenstown Times about life on the Big Ice.
Only footprints left on Antarctic ice
Only footprints left on Antarctic ice
QueenstownOctober 13

Pace of life increasing at McMurdo

Queenstown priest Fr Tony Harrison, who is working as a chaplain at McMurdo Station, Ross Island, the Antarctic, writes exclusively for the Queenstown Times.
QueenstownOctober 7

False start on trip to McMurdo

Today we begin a new column by Queenstown priest Father Tony Harrison, who is working as a chaplain at McMurdo Station, Ross Island, Antarctica.