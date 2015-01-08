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Tony Love
tony.love@odt.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
January 8
Keeping up with Jones keeps memories alive
We live in a golden age of television with shows such as Game of Thrones, Homeland, The Fall, Breaking Bad and Justified all on our screens, about to resume or recently finished. Why, then, watch shows from 20, 30, or even 40 years ago? Tony Love attempts to explain why he has been doing just that.
Sport
December 30
Looking at what might have been
This year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Halberg Awards. But the 1963 winner, NZ golfing great Bob Charles, was neither the first recipient of a Halberg Award nor the first to be crowned New Zealand Sportsman of the Year.
Sport
December 29
Reliving those great moments
ODT subeditor Tony Love has been obsessed by sport for more than 40 years. However, the all-consuming passion of youth has dulled and, as he gets older, it is the aspects of sport that bug him that occupy more and more of his thoughts.
Racing
January 4
Racing: Skelton brothers had winning touch
Here, we present a series on some lesser-known members of the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame. Today, Tony Love looks at Bob Skelton.
News
October 24
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 17
Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 17: Baghdad Note wins Melbourne Cup (1970)
Sport
September 25
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 50
The Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 50: Dead heat at Dunedin Interdominions (1965)
Sport
August 14
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 78
The Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 78: Bonecrusher comes to Wingatui (1988)
Sport
July 8
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110
Hayden Meikle counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 110: First night trots in Dunedin (1961)
Racing
July 7
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110
A Thursday night in Dunedin - January 26, 1961. The pubs shut at 6pm, there was little dining out and television, although introduced into New Zealand in 1960, did not make it to Dunedin until 1962.
Sport
July 3
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 117
Hayden Meikle counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 117: Show Gate earns double honour (1977)
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