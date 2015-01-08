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Tony Love
tony.love@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentJanuary 8

Keeping up with Jones keeps memories alive

We live in a golden age of television with shows such as Game of Thrones, Homeland, The Fall, Breaking Bad and Justified all on our screens, about to resume or recently finished. Why, then, watch shows from 20, 30, or even 40 years ago? Tony Love attempts to explain why he has been doing just that.
SportDecember 30

Looking at what might have been

This year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Halberg Awards. But the 1963 winner, NZ golfing great Bob Charles, was neither the first recipient of a Halberg Award nor the first to be crowned New Zealand Sportsman of the Year.
SportDecember 29

Reliving those great moments

ODT subeditor Tony Love has been obsessed by sport for more than 40 years. However, the all-consuming passion of youth has dulled and, as he gets older, it is the aspects of sport that bug him that occupy more and more of his thoughts.
RacingJanuary 4

Racing: Skelton brothers had winning touch

Here, we present a series on some lesser-known members of the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame. Today, Tony Love looks at Bob Skelton.
Racing: Skelton brothers had winning touch
Racing: Skelton brothers had winning touch
NewsOctober 24

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 17

Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 17: Baghdad Note wins Melbourne Cup (1970)
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 17
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 17
SportSeptember 25

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 50

The Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 50: Dead heat at Dunedin Interdominions (1965)
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 50
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 50
SportAugust 14

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 78

The Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport.  No 78: Bonecrusher comes to Wingatui (1988)
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 78
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 78
SportJuly 8

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110

Hayden Meikle counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 110: First night trots in Dunedin (1961)
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110
RacingJuly 7

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110

A Thursday night in Dunedin - January 26, 1961. The pubs shut at 6pm, there was little dining out and television, although introduced into New Zealand in 1960, did not make it to Dunedin until 1962.
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 110
SportJuly 3

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 117

Hayden Meikle counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 117: Show Gate earns double honour (1977)
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 117
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 117