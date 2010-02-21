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Tuangane Matangi
Matangi@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
February 21
Greenhouse gases measured remotely
Methods of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from pastures throughout New Zealand are now a step closer.
South Otago
October 16
SI selection for talented players
Kicking for position or taking down a maul are nothing out of the ordinary for two girls in the St Peter's College rugby team.
Southland
October 11
Elderly lady drives through restaurant
An elderly Gore woman got the fright of her life when she accidentally reversed her car through a large window into a Gore restaurant yesterday morning.
Southland
October 4
Southland tennis comp set to start
Tennis enthusiasts will be stringing up their rackets in anticipation of the Eastern Southland Tennis Competition, which is due to start on October 17.
Southland
October 4
St Peter's pupil's speech on gold-medallist
Peter's College pupil Alice Perniskie (11) impressed judges in the Interschools Speech Contest grand finals, coming third in the year 7&8 section.
Southland
September 4
Nurses aim to offer new mums, bubs healthy start
Holistic health service focusing on young mums aged under 25 aims to increase the life expectancy of Maori in the community.
Southland
September 3
Club spins, weaves for feline friends
Community spirit is ensuring unwanted cats and kittens at Gore's SPCA have a warm and cosy blanket to cuddle into on cold nights.
Southland
August 13
St John long service recognised
After each giving 12 years' voluntary service to their community, Riversdale St John Ambulance Service officers Dave Hurley and Steve Whitten find it a hard job to get out of.
Southland
February 6
Making a difference for Mongolian prisoners
Wyndham-born woman Margaret Currie is helping thousands of Mongolian prisoners who have been separated from their families.
Southland
January 23
Third consecutive award for car club
The 2008 Gore Rally has been judged Rally of the Year in the Palmside New Zealand Mainland Rally Series. Judged as the best rally of all five in the series, it is the third consecutive year the Gore Rally has won the award. Eastern Southland Car Club spokesperson Roger Laird said 2008 was another great year for the club.
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