SECTIONS
Tuangane Matangi
Matangi@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsFebruary 21

Greenhouse gases measured remotely

Methods of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from pastures throughout New Zealand are now a step closer.
Greenhouse gases measured remotely
Greenhouse gases measured remotely
South OtagoOctober 16

SI selection for talented players

Kicking for position or taking down a maul are nothing out of the ordinary for two girls in the St Peter's College rugby team.
SI selection for talented players
SI selection for talented players
SouthlandOctober 11

Elderly lady drives through restaurant

An elderly Gore woman got the fright of her life when she accidentally reversed her car through a large window into a Gore restaurant yesterday morning.
SouthlandOctober 4

Southland tennis comp set to start

Tennis enthusiasts will be stringing up their rackets in anticipation of the Eastern Southland Tennis Competition, which is due to start on October 17.
Southland tennis comp set to start
Southland tennis comp set to start
SouthlandOctober 4

St Peter's pupil's speech on gold-medallist

Peter's College pupil Alice Perniskie (11) impressed judges in the Interschools Speech Contest grand finals, coming third in the year 7&amp;8 section.
St Peter's pupil's speech on gold-medallist
St Peter's pupil's speech on gold-medallist
SouthlandSeptember 4

Nurses aim to offer new mums, bubs healthy start

Holistic health service focusing on young mums aged under 25 aims to increase the life expectancy of Maori in the community.
Nurses aim to offer new mums, bubs healthy start
Nurses aim to offer new mums, bubs healthy start
SouthlandSeptember 3

Club spins, weaves for feline friends

Community spirit is ensuring unwanted cats and kittens at Gore's SPCA have a warm and cosy blanket to cuddle into on cold nights.
Club spins, weaves for feline friends
Club spins, weaves for feline friends
SouthlandAugust 13

St John long service recognised

After each giving 12 years' voluntary service to their community, Riversdale St John Ambulance Service officers Dave Hurley and Steve Whitten find it a hard job to get out of.
St John long service recognised
St John long service recognised
SouthlandFebruary 6

Making a difference for Mongolian prisoners

Wyndham-born woman Margaret Currie is helping thousands of Mongolian prisoners who have been separated from their families.
Making a difference for Mongolian prisoners
Making a difference for Mongolian prisoners
SouthlandJanuary 23

Third consecutive award for car club

The 2008 Gore Rally has been judged Rally of the Year in the Palmside New Zealand Mainland Rally Series. Judged as the best rally of all five in the series, it is the third consecutive year the Gore Rally has won the award. Eastern Southland Car Club spokesperson Roger Laird said 2008 was another great year for the club.
Third consecutive award for car club
Third consecutive award for car club