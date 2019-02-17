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Tyson Young
tyson.young@alliedpress.co.nz

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North OtagoFebruary 17

Rainbow does not do things by halves

As Cadbury has announced its popular marshmallow eggs would be changing design to be cut down the middle and sold as a half egg shape, Rainbow Confectionery has assured candy lovers the Oamaru factory will not follow suit.
Rainbow does not do things by halves
Rainbow does not do things by halves