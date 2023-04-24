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Valu Maka
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Latest
Southland
April 24
Veteran marks 50th and final Anzac Day as Invercargill parade master
The Invercargill Cenotaph was lit up red to commemorate Anzac Day this morning.
News
April 17
2023 MotoSouth NZ Junior Motocross Nationals
PHOTOS: VALU MAKA
Southland
April 16
Praise for junior motocross champs
Young motocross riders raced full throttle on the last day of the 2023 MotoSouth NZ Junior Motocross Nationals held near Invercargill yesterday.
Southland
April 16
Nurses’ rally part of day of action nationwide
Invercargill nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora (health workers) stood up in solidarity at the weekend with a clear message about the need for change.
Southland
March 14
Ram-raid shocks owner; city’s sixth incident in two weeks
An Invercargill dairy owner was left to pick up the pieces after ram-raiders smashed his front door and windows early yesterday.
Southland
March 14
Invercargill dairy targeted in ram raid
An Invercargill dairy owner is left to pick up the pieces after ram-raiders smashed his front door and windows in the early morning hours today.
Southland
March 12
All walks or wheels of life
More FM Surf to City brought more than 3500 people from all walks of life, and with all levels of ability together in Invercargill at the weekend.
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Southland
March 6
Word wise
Donovan Primary School pupils (from left) Lucy Williamson, Imogen Dunbar and Harper Cook with new dictionaries, alongside principal Peter Hopwood, Rotary Club of Invercargill North president Juliana Baxter and Mayor Nobby Clark.
Southland
February 26
Empathy for Ukrainians led to 24-hour trek
Invercargill woman Hanni Hopsu’s feelings of empathy for people suffering in Ukraine motivated her to step up.
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Southland
February 23
Big weekend for Otautau
The small rural town of Otautau will come to life at the weekend as two major events take place.
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