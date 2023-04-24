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Valu Maka
valu.maka@theensign.co.nz

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SouthlandApril 24

Veteran marks 50th and final Anzac Day as Invercargill parade master

The Invercargill Cenotaph was lit up red to commemorate Anzac Day this morning.
Veteran marks 50th and final Anzac Day as Invercargill parade master
Veteran marks 50th and final Anzac Day as Invercargill parade master
NewsApril 17

2023 MotoSouth NZ Junior Motocross Nationals

PHOTOS: VALU MAKA
SouthlandApril 16

Praise for junior motocross champs

Young motocross riders raced full throttle on the last day of the 2023 MotoSouth NZ Junior Motocross Nationals held near Invercargill yesterday.
Praise for junior motocross champs
Praise for junior motocross champs
SouthlandApril 16

Nurses’ rally part of day of action nationwide

Invercargill nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora (health workers) stood up in solidarity at the weekend with a clear message about the need for change.
Nurses’ rally part of day of action nationwide
Nurses’ rally part of day of action nationwide
SouthlandMarch 14

Ram-raid shocks owner; city’s sixth incident in two weeks

An Invercargill dairy owner was left to pick up the pieces after ram-raiders smashed his front door and windows early yesterday.
Ram-raid shocks owner; city’s sixth incident in two weeks
Ram-raid shocks owner; city’s sixth incident in two weeks
SouthlandMarch 14

Invercargill dairy targeted in ram raid

An Invercargill dairy owner is left to pick up the pieces after ram-raiders smashed his front door and windows in the early morning hours today.
Invercargill dairy targeted in ram raid
Invercargill dairy targeted in ram raid
SouthlandMarch 12

All walks or wheels of life

More FM Surf to City brought more than 3500 people from all walks of life, and with all levels of ability together in Invercargill at the weekend.
All walks or wheels of life
All walks or wheels of life
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandMarch 6

Word wise

Donovan Primary School pupils (from left) Lucy Williamson, Imogen Dunbar and Harper Cook with new dictionaries, alongside principal Peter Hopwood, Rotary Club of Invercargill North president Juliana Baxter and Mayor Nobby Clark.
Word wise
Word wise
SouthlandFebruary 26

Empathy for Ukrainians led to 24-hour trek

Invercargill woman Hanni Hopsu’s feelings of empathy for people suffering in Ukraine motivated her to step up.
Empathy for Ukrainians led to 24-hour trek
Empathy for Ukrainians led to 24-hour trek
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandFebruary 23

Big weekend for Otautau

The small rural town of Otautau will come to life at the weekend as two major events take place.
Big weekend for Otautau
Big weekend for Otautau