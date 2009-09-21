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Latest
News
September 21
Commerce students win exchange scholarships
Business students from the University of Otago will be studying around the world for less after winning $27,000 worth of exchange scholarships.
Dunedin
September 20
Representation issue hotly debated
Transgender representation became one of the hotly contested issues in yesterday's Women's Week debate at the Otago University Student Association's Union Hall.
Dunedin
September 18
Pupils rise to hospitality challenge
Hands shook and taste buds tingled at the Otago Regional Junior Hospitality Challenge at the Otago Polytechnic, in Dunedin.
Dunedin
September 17
Children's concert delights audience
The young entertained the elderly with melodies from the past at Dunedin's St Clair Primary School yesterday afternoon.
Dunedin
September 15
Visit hatches pupils' interest
Pupils took turns feeding and catching the 22,000 smolt from the outdoor concrete pond where the salmon live.
Dunedin
September 13
School holds wacky-hat fundraiser for Grace
Wacky hats of all shapes and sizes were displayed at yesterday's Macandrew Bay School fundraiser for Dunedin 5-year-old Grace Hughes.
Dunedin
September 13
Otago Girls wins online Vocabulary Olympics
Otago Girls High School pupils successfully defended their title as overall winners at this year's Vocabulary Olympics.
Dunedin
September 11
Rare bird healing at Penguin Place
A rare Fiordland crested penguin has started making human friends at Dunedin's Penguin Place hospital after being rescued from Haast on the West Coast eight days ago.
Dunedin
September 11
Students give it their all at Maori and Pacific Island festival
The Schools' Maori and Pacific Island festival was held yesterday at the Dunedin Edgar Centre.
Dunedin
September 10
Car-free day to greet Spring
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets carefree and carless for World Car-Free Day on Tuesday, September 22.
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