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NewsSeptember 21

Commerce students win exchange scholarships

Business students from the University of Otago will be studying around the world for less after winning $27,000 worth of exchange scholarships.
Commerce students win exchange scholarships
Commerce students win exchange scholarships
DunedinSeptember 20

Representation issue hotly debated

Transgender representation became one of the hotly contested issues in yesterday's Women's Week debate at the Otago University Student Association's Union Hall.
Representation issue hotly debated
Representation issue hotly debated
DunedinSeptember 18

Pupils rise to hospitality challenge

Hands shook and taste buds tingled at the Otago Regional Junior Hospitality Challenge at the Otago Polytechnic, in Dunedin.
Pupils rise to hospitality challenge
Pupils rise to hospitality challenge
DunedinSeptember 17

Children's concert delights audience

The young entertained the elderly with melodies from the past at Dunedin's St Clair Primary School yesterday afternoon.
Children's concert delights audience
Children's concert delights audience
DunedinSeptember 15

Visit hatches pupils' interest

Pupils took turns feeding and catching the 22,000 smolt from the outdoor concrete pond where the salmon live.
Visit hatches pupils' interest
Visit hatches pupils' interest
DunedinSeptember 13

School holds wacky-hat fundraiser for Grace

Wacky hats of all shapes and sizes were displayed at yesterday's Macandrew Bay School fundraiser for Dunedin 5-year-old Grace Hughes.
School holds wacky-hat fundraiser for Grace
School holds wacky-hat fundraiser for Grace
DunedinSeptember 13

Otago Girls wins online Vocabulary Olympics

Otago Girls High School pupils successfully defended their title as overall winners at this year's Vocabulary Olympics.
Otago Girls wins online Vocabulary Olympics
Otago Girls wins online Vocabulary Olympics
DunedinSeptember 11

Rare bird healing at Penguin Place

A rare Fiordland crested penguin has started making human friends at Dunedin's Penguin Place hospital after being rescued from Haast on the West Coast eight days ago.
Rare bird healing at Penguin Place
Rare bird healing at Penguin Place
DunedinSeptember 11

Students give it their all at Maori and Pacific Island festival

The Schools' Maori and Pacific Island festival was held yesterday at the Dunedin Edgar Centre.
Students give it their all at Maori and Pacific Island festival
Students give it their all at Maori and Pacific Island festival
DunedinSeptember 10

Car-free day to greet Spring

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets carefree and carless for World Car-Free Day on Tuesday, September 22.