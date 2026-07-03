GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Vaughan Elder
vaughan@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 3
New Dunedin stadium chief hopeful of ‘golden age of events’
Forsyth Barr Stadium’s new boss is confident a ‘‘golden age’’ of events is on the way for the venue.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
March 19
Faeces, rubbish, unwanted gear paint damning picture
Photos showing human faeces and piles of rubbish on Queenstown's lake shore paint a damning picture as the council prepares to crack down on freedom camping.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
August 1
ORC caught with ‘pants down’
Farmers have come out swinging against the Otago Regional Council, saying it has been caught with its "pants down" over the true costs of its land and water plan.
SUBSCRIBER
News
April 22
Bill welcomed by OceanaGold
A "large-scale" project to expand the life of Macraes Mine should meet the criteria for the government’s new fast-track legislation, OceanaGold says.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
April 16
Planners say gold-mine consent should be declined
A gold-mining operation planned for the edge of the Clutha could cause "irreversible damage" to sacred Kāi Tahu sites and should be declined, planners say.
Dunedin
April 3
Boy found in serious condition at base of cliff
A boy has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was seen lying at the bottom of a cliff in Dunedin.
Dunedin
February 21
Residential hall not finished in time for students
A major delay to the extension of a University of Otago residential hall meant it was not finished ahead of the arrival of students.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
February 19
Mystery surrounds university council vice-chancellor meeting
The University of Otago is declining to say how close it is to appointing a new vice-chancellor ahead of a closed-door meeting on the topic this morning.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
February 4
Airport at risk of flooding
A major flood on the Taieri Plain would highly likely lead to a "catastrophic" inundation of Dunedin Airport because of the poor condition of floodbanks, a report has found.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
January 1
Overbridge price tag concerns
The DCC is investigating building a new overbridge to help get traffic off the one-way system, but a councillor believes it would cost at least $75m and need government funding.
View more