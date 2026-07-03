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Vaughan Elder
vaughan@odt.co.nz

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DunedinJuly 3

New Dunedin stadium chief hopeful of ‘golden age of events’

Forsyth Barr Stadium’s new boss is confident a ‘‘golden age’’ of events is on the way for the venue.
New Dunedin stadium chief hopeful of ‘golden age of events’
New Dunedin stadium chief hopeful of ‘golden age of events’
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QueenstownMarch 19

Faeces, rubbish, unwanted gear paint damning picture

Photos showing human faeces and piles of rubbish on Queenstown's lake shore paint a damning picture as the council prepares to crack down on freedom camping.
Faeces, rubbish, unwanted gear paint damning picture
Faeces, rubbish, unwanted gear paint damning picture
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DunedinAugust 1

ORC caught with ‘pants down’

Farmers have come out swinging against the Otago Regional Council, saying it has been caught with its "pants down" over the true costs of its land and water plan.
ORC caught with ‘pants down’
ORC caught with ‘pants down’
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NewsApril 22

Bill welcomed by OceanaGold

A "large-scale" project to expand the life of Macraes Mine should meet the criteria for the government’s new fast-track legislation, OceanaGold says.
Bill welcomed by OceanaGold
Bill welcomed by OceanaGold
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Central OtagoApril 16

Planners say gold-mine consent should be declined

A gold-mining operation planned for the edge of the Clutha could cause "irreversible damage" to sacred Kāi Tahu sites and should be declined, planners say.
Planners say gold-mine consent should be declined
Planners say gold-mine consent should be declined
DunedinApril 3

Boy found in serious condition at base of cliff

A boy has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was seen lying at the bottom of a cliff in Dunedin.
Boy found in serious condition at base of cliff
Boy found in serious condition at base of cliff
DunedinFebruary 21

Residential hall not finished in time for students

A major delay to the extension of a University of Otago residential hall meant it was not finished ahead of the arrival of students.
Residential hall not finished in time for students
Residential hall not finished in time for students
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DunedinFebruary 19

Mystery surrounds university council vice-chancellor meeting

The University of Otago is declining to say how close it is to appointing a new vice-chancellor ahead of a closed-door meeting on the topic this morning.
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DunedinFebruary 4

Airport at risk of flooding

A major flood on the Taieri Plain would highly likely lead to a "catastrophic" inundation of Dunedin Airport because of the poor condition of floodbanks, a report has found.
Airport at risk of flooding
Airport at risk of flooding
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DunedinJanuary 1

Overbridge price tag concerns

The DCC is investigating building a new overbridge to help get traffic off the one-way system, but a councillor believes it would cost at least $75m and need government funding.
Overbridge price tag concerns
Overbridge price tag concerns