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NewsMarch 14

Arrest made after chase through Otago

Watch the dramatic arrest of a wanted man after a 10-hour searh that ended in Milton this morning.
Arrest made after chase through Otago
Arrest made after chase through Otago
Central OtagoMarch 14

Arrest made after chase through Otago

Watch the dramatic arrest of a wanted man after a 10-hour search that ended in Milton this morning.
Arrest made after chase through Otago
Arrest made after chase through Otago
DunedinJuly 12

Apology after explosive discovery in South Dunedin

The chief executive of a Dunedin technology company has apologised for the inconvenience caused after busy South Dunedin streets had to be evacuated ahead of the explosion of an unstable chemical.
Apology after explosive discovery in South Dunedin
Apology after explosive discovery in South Dunedin