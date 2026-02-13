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Wayne Parsons
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Sport
February 13
Illness, breakages can’t stop leaders
Black Friday, rain, ill health and broken gear couldn't stop two southern athletes from dominating the first day of the Coast to Coast challenge.
Sport
October 19
Luck on side for rinks’ first title
Regan Larkin admitted his composite team rode their luck a bit to win the first tournament at the new Dunedin Stadium rinks yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Sport
August 31
Walters wins historic cup
Vincent Walters made the most of his chances from an 11min handicap to win the prized Port Chalmers to Dunedin road race title on Saturday.
Sport
February 7
Tight tussle shapes in women’s 2-day
It was game on in the race for honours on the first day of the two-day individual women's race at the Coast to Coast yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Sport
February 5
Elliott confident he can go back-to-back
A battle for the ages awaits Wanaka-based multisport athlete Hamish Elliott when he lines up in the Coast-to-Coast on Saturday morning.
SUBSCRIBER
Sport
February 5
Maier knows they’re coming for her — and she’s loving it
Simone Maier knows she has a target on her back as she aims to win an unprecedented sixth world championship of multisport Longest Day title at the Coast to Coast on Saturday.
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Southland
October 28
Chasing trophies takes back seat to caring for wife
Southland representative Shane Elliot plays a major support role both on and off the green.
Bowls
October 28
Kelleher, Jeffcoat master difficult conditions for title
Despite dropping big numbers early, Hamish Kelleher and Ashleigh Jeffcoat kept calm heads to win the North East Valley Premier Invitation Pairs yesterday.
Sport
September 15
Cramp put aside to win open men’s
Nelson runner Clinton Manderson overcame nagging cramp to win the open men’s title of the Dunedin Marathon yesterday in a reversal of results from last year.
Sport
September 15
Aitken takes control from the get-go to claim a fifth title
Mel Aitken built on her dominant legacy to chalk up another Dunedin Marathon women’s title yesterday.
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