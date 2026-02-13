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Wayne Parsons
wayne.parsons@odt.co.nz

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SportFebruary 13

Illness, breakages can’t stop leaders

Black Friday, rain, ill health and broken gear couldn't stop two southern athletes from dominating the first day of the Coast to Coast challenge.
Illness, breakages can’t stop leaders
Illness, breakages can’t stop leaders
SportOctober 19

Luck on side for rinks’ first title

Regan Larkin admitted his composite team rode their luck a bit to win the first tournament at the new Dunedin Stadium rinks yesterday.
Luck on side for rinks’ first title
Luck on side for rinks’ first title
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SportAugust 31

Walters wins historic cup

Vincent Walters made the most of his chances from an 11min handicap to win the prized Port Chalmers to Dunedin road race title on Saturday.
Walters wins historic cup
Walters wins historic cup
SportFebruary 7

Tight tussle shapes in women’s 2-day

It was game on in the race for honours on the first day of the two-day individual women's race at the Coast to Coast yesterday.
Tight tussle shapes in women’s 2-day
Tight tussle shapes in women’s 2-day
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SportFebruary 5

Elliott confident he can go back-to-back

A battle for the ages awaits Wanaka-based multisport athlete Hamish Elliott when he lines up in the Coast-to-Coast on Saturday morning.
Elliott confident he can go back-to-back
Elliott confident he can go back-to-back
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SportFebruary 5

Maier knows they’re coming for her — and she’s loving it

Simone Maier knows she has a target on her back as she aims to win an unprecedented sixth world championship of multisport Longest Day title at the Coast to Coast on Saturday.
Maier knows they’re coming for her — and she’s loving it
Maier knows they’re coming for her — and she’s loving it
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SouthlandOctober 28

Chasing trophies takes back seat to caring for wife

Southland representative Shane Elliot plays a major support role both on and off the green.
Chasing trophies takes back seat to caring for wife
Chasing trophies takes back seat to caring for wife
BowlsOctober 28

Kelleher, Jeffcoat master difficult conditions for title

Despite dropping big numbers early, Hamish Kelleher and Ashleigh Jeffcoat kept calm heads to win the North East Valley Premier Invitation Pairs yesterday.
Kelleher, Jeffcoat master difficult conditions for title
Kelleher, Jeffcoat master difficult conditions for title
SportSeptember 15

Cramp put aside to win open men’s

Nelson runner Clinton Manderson overcame nagging cramp to win the open men’s title of the Dunedin Marathon yesterday in a reversal of results from last year.
Cramp put aside to win open men’s
Cramp put aside to win open men’s
SportSeptember 15

Aitken takes control from the get-go to claim a fifth title

Mel Aitken built on her dominant legacy to chalk up another Dunedin Marathon women’s title yesterday.
Aitken takes control from the get-go to claim a fifth title
Aitken takes control from the get-go to claim a fifth title