SECTIONS
William Davis
williamd@mailhost

Latest

Home & GardenDecember 3

Seller's mantra: price, profile, presentation

Looking to sell your house? Shane Gilchrist seeks some advice . . .
Seller's mantra: price, profile, presentation
Seller's mantra: price, profile, presentation
NationalAugust 7

Key challenged to make public and MPs happy over allowances

Can John Key succeed where others have tried and failed?
Central OtagoMay 8

$50,000 donation settles dispute about Doc bill

A dispute over a $100,000 bill for a water pipe crossing the Otago Central Rail Trail has been settled with a $50,000 donation to the Otago Central Rail Trail Charitable Trust.