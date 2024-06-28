GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Wyatt Ryder
wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
June 28
Mario’s fun new dimension
Delightful and refreshing. This silly game about Mario exploring a world made of literal paper put a bigger smile on my face than anything I have played in a very long time.
North Otago
June 8
Departure bittersweet
For the second time in two years, Wyatt Ryder says farewell to journalism. Maybe even for good this time.
North Otago
June 8
District council looking at waste collection options
The Waitaki District Council is looking at two different options for its own kerbside waste collection service.
North Otago
June 1
More efficient council will inevitably need fewer staff
It has been almost two years since the Waitaki District Council announced its "transformation", but since then there has been little clarity on what the $4.5million project actually entails.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
May 31
Costume, community define steampunk
The love of costume and old trinkets is second to the shared passionate community which Steampunk offers.
Entertainment
May 31
An exceedingly damp squib
This game feels like a free educational browser game from the 2000s, but it costs almost $80.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
May 29
Vigilance for messy problem
So much dog poo has been left in the Oamaru Gardens this year that the Waitaki District Council has assigned extra staff patrols.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
May 28
HNZ takeover of hospital ‘bittersweet’
The government will take control of Oamaru Hospital.
North Otago
May 25
Lungs put to the test for charity
Battered lungs, overheated bodies and mental fatigue.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
May 23
Hangi celebrates ecological work done in community
A bit of digging for the adults, some games for the children and kai for everyone.
View more