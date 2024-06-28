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Wyatt Ryder
wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz

Latest

EntertainmentJune 28

Mario’s fun new dimension

Delightful and refreshing. This silly game about Mario exploring a world made of literal paper put a bigger smile on my face than anything I have played in a very long time.
Mario’s fun new dimension
Mario’s fun new dimension
North OtagoJune 8

Departure bittersweet

For the second time in two years, Wyatt Ryder says farewell to journalism. Maybe even for good this time.
Departure bittersweet
Departure bittersweet
North OtagoJune 8

District council looking at waste collection options

The Waitaki District Council is looking at two different options for its own kerbside waste collection service.
North OtagoJune 1

More efficient council will inevitably need fewer staff

It has been almost two years since the Waitaki District Council announced its "transformation", but since then there has been little clarity on what the $4.5million project actually entails.
More efficient council will inevitably need fewer staff
More efficient council will inevitably need fewer staff
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North OtagoMay 31

Costume, community define steampunk

The love of costume and old trinkets is second to the shared passionate community which Steampunk offers.
Costume, community define steampunk
Costume, community define steampunk
EntertainmentMay 31

An exceedingly damp squib

This game feels like a free educational browser game from the 2000s, but it costs almost $80.
An exceedingly damp squib
An exceedingly damp squib
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North OtagoMay 29

Vigilance for messy problem

So much dog poo has been left in the Oamaru Gardens this year that the Waitaki District Council has assigned extra staff patrols.
Vigilance for messy problem
Vigilance for messy problem
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North OtagoMay 28

HNZ takeover of hospital ‘bittersweet’

The government will take control of Oamaru Hospital.
HNZ takeover of hospital ‘bittersweet’
HNZ takeover of hospital ‘bittersweet’
North OtagoMay 25

Lungs put to the test for charity

Battered lungs, overheated bodies and mental fatigue.
Lungs put to the test for charity
Lungs put to the test for charity
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North OtagoMay 23

Hangi celebrates ecological work done in community

A bit of digging for the adults, some games for the children and kai for everyone.
Hangi celebrates ecological work done in community
Hangi celebrates ecological work done in community