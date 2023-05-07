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Yvonne O'Hara
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Latest
Central Otago
May 7
Celebrating like royalty
Teviot Valley Rest Home care worker Louise Timlin and resident Brent McDowell play at being royalty to celebrate the coronation.
Central Otago
March 11
Great Easter Bunny Hunt returns after three-year hiatus
Alexandra's rabbit population is about to take a hit.
Central Otago
February 7
Chance to show off restorations
Vintage vehicle enthusiast Nevin Gough showed off a bright red and shiny piece of family history at the Roxburgh Classic Car Show and Shine on Saturday.
Central Otago
January 13
Big climb knocked off
It was the hardest thing endurance athlete Kath Kelly has ever done.
Central Otago
January 4
‘Perfect track’ highlight of race meeting
Despite heavy rain during the previous few days, the Roxburgh Trotting Club hosted its annual meeting yesterday to the delight of club president David Parker.
Sport
January 1
Athlete sets her aims high
It is going to be a tough beginning to the year for Teviot Valley multisport athlete Kath Kelly.
Central Otago
November 3
Consent for Countdown not advised
A proposal for a new Countdown supermarket in Alexandra has been dealt a blow after a planner recommended a resource consent for it be declined.
Life & Style
July 28
Connoisseurs deliberate down south
Yvonne O’Hara talks to the Central Otago judges in the New World Wine Awards about the challenges of finding a good wine.
Central Otago
May 11
Countdown consent slowly moving forward
The consent process for Alexandra’s proposed Countdown supermarket is slowly moving forward, despite lockdown delays.
Central Otago
January 31
Struggle to fill WoolOn roles
The WoolOn Creative Fashion Society struggles to fill key roles on its organising committee.
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