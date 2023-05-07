SECTIONS
Yvonne O'Hara
yvonne.ohara@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoMay 7

Celebrating like royalty

Teviot Valley Rest Home care worker Louise Timlin and resident Brent McDowell play at being royalty to celebrate the coronation.
Celebrating like royalty
Celebrating like royalty
Central OtagoMarch 11

Great Easter Bunny Hunt returns after three-year hiatus

Alexandra's rabbit population is about to take a hit.
Great Easter Bunny Hunt returns after three-year hiatus
Great Easter Bunny Hunt returns after three-year hiatus
Central OtagoFebruary 7

Chance to show off restorations

Vintage vehicle enthusiast Nevin Gough showed off a bright red and shiny piece of family history at the Roxburgh Classic Car Show and Shine on Saturday.
Chance to show off restorations
Chance to show off restorations
Central OtagoJanuary 13

Big climb knocked off

It was the hardest thing endurance athlete Kath Kelly has ever done.
Big climb knocked off
Big climb knocked off
Central OtagoJanuary 4

‘Perfect track’ highlight of race meeting

Despite heavy rain during the previous few days, the Roxburgh Trotting Club hosted its annual meeting yesterday to the delight of club president David Parker.
‘Perfect track’ highlight of race meeting
‘Perfect track’ highlight of race meeting
SportJanuary 1

Athlete sets her aims high

It is going to be a tough beginning to the year for Teviot Valley multisport athlete Kath Kelly.
Athlete sets her aims high
Athlete sets her aims high
Central OtagoNovember 3

Consent for Countdown not advised

A proposal for a new Countdown supermarket in Alexandra has been dealt a blow after a planner recommended a resource consent for it be declined.
Consent for Countdown not advised
Consent for Countdown not advised
Life & StyleJuly 28

Connoisseurs deliberate down south

Yvonne O’Hara talks to the Central Otago judges in the New World Wine Awards about the challenges of finding a good wine.
Connoisseurs deliberate down south
Connoisseurs deliberate down south
Central OtagoMay 11

Countdown consent slowly moving forward

The consent process for Alexandra’s proposed Countdown supermarket is slowly moving forward, despite lockdown delays.
Countdown consent slowly moving forward
Countdown consent slowly moving forward
Central OtagoJanuary 31

Struggle to fill WoolOn roles

The WoolOn Creative Fashion Society struggles to fill key roles on its organising committee.