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Zach Hosseini
zach.hosseini@odt.co.nz

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NewsNovember 5

Barack Obama is here, and the States are United again

US citizen and former ODT staffer Zach Hosseini writes from America on election night of his pride and joy at the triumph of Barack Obama.
Barack Obama is here, and the States are United again
Barack Obama is here, and the States are United again
OpinionOctober 29

US shuns Bush's 'Shining city'

The amount of information in the United States on the contest for the White House is almost overwhelming. Former ODT staffer Zach Hosseini sorts through the morass to offer a personal view on the presidential race.
BasketballJune 6

Basketball: Why the NBA finals is a dream match-up

The NBA finals start today with a dream match-up between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. Zach Hosseini, an ODT blogger, Otago Nuggets assistant coach and transplanted Bostonian, explains why it's a clash to savour.
Basketball: Why the NBA finals is a dream match-up
Basketball: Why the NBA finals is a dream match-up