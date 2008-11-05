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Zach Hosseini
zach.hosseini@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
November 5
Barack Obama is here, and the States are United again
US citizen and former ODT staffer Zach Hosseini writes from America on election night of his pride and joy at the triumph of Barack Obama.
Opinion
October 29
US shuns Bush's 'Shining city'
The amount of information in the United States on the contest for the White House is almost overwhelming. Former ODT staffer Zach Hosseini sorts through the morass to offer a personal view on the presidential race.
Basketball
June 6
Basketball: Why the NBA finals is a dream match-up
The NBA finals start today with a dream match-up between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. Zach Hosseini, an ODT blogger, Otago Nuggets assistant coach and transplanted Bostonian, explains why it's a clash to savour.