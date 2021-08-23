$10.1 million warehouse to be ready by October

The roof is nearly complete on a $10.1 million development at Sawyers Bay. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A new $10.1 million food logistics centre at Dunedin’s Sawyers Bay is on track to be completed by October.

Construction began in April on the 7700sqm warehouse which is expected to be the largest in the region.

The site is being built for transport company Hilton Haulage and funded through an investment syndicate.

The syndicate, managed by Quarry Capital Ltd, bought the 1.1ha site and will lease it back to Hilton Haulage in a 12-year agreement.

Despite the impact of the latest Covid-19 lockdown, Quarry Capital’s managing director David Kitson believed construction would be completed on time.

"The construction has gone extremely well so far with limited delays which is good," Mr Kitson said.

All going well, concrete would be poured for the base of the warehouse in the next fortnight, he said.

The builders had been lucky through the winter which was not anticipated, Mr Kitson said.

"They have had a good run in the last three months because I think Dunedin has been quite dry which has allowed them to get on with it," he said.

The target date for the warehouse to be operational was November 1.