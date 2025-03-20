ASB cuts home loan rates

File photo

ASB has cut a number of its fixed home loan rates.

It said it was the fifth fixed mortgage rate drop this year.

The six-month rate drops by 10 basis points to 5.79 percent, and the four and five-year rates by 20 and 10 basis points, respectively, to 5.59 percent and 5.69 percent.

ASB executive general manger personal banking Adam Boyd said a growing number of customers were splitting their mortgages across different terms.

The drops take effect immediately.

Earlier, Squirrel chief executive David Cunningham said borrowers were frequently choosing a one- and two-year split or a two- and three-year.

"The 4.99 percent [two-year] rate has been an absolute game-changer," he said.

"Everyone has gone from short terms to the traditional two-year which New Zealanders have loved for decades.

"We're seeing almost no money going floating and a very low level into six-month fixes because those rates are materially higher."