Any toys containing sand will soon require testing to prove they are asbestos-free before they can be sold in New Zealand.

It follows a recall on Kmart coloured sand products from November last year, after it was discovered they contained asbestos.

In a statement, the Commerce Commission said it - alongside New Zealand Customs - would enforce the new safety check as part of an Unsafe Goods (Consumer Sand Products) Notice from February 1 next year.

The commission's principal compliance adviser, Grant McIntosh, said the new rules were designed to reduce the risk of asbestos exposure from products containing sand.

"Parents and caregivers should be able to feel confident that the products they buy for their children are safe.

"These new testing requirements will help prevent sand products containing asbestos from reaching New Zealand shelves and homes."

The new rules only cover certain sand products - but all toys for children under the age of 14.

As of October 2026, the commission said 23 products have been recalled after finding traces of asbestos - affecting more than 45,000 items.

News first broke of the situation in November last year.

The commission said the testing requirements would apply to:

Toys and other consumer products containing accessible sand.

Sand within a coating that can be penetrated during normal use.

Decorative, art and craft products containing accessible sand.

The commission said asbestos cannot be identified without testing - "making it hard for consumers to know whether a product poses a risk simply by looking at it".

Anyone who has purchased sand-related products is advised to:

Check whether the product has been recalled.

Stop using recalled products immediately.

Follow the instructions provided in the recall notice.

Keep up to date with product safety alerts and recalls.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said the notice would be in place for 18 months.

But Keren Lee, a Lower Hutt mother whose two young children were exposed to contaminated sand, is asking why the move isn’t permanent.

"We all believe this should be a permanent thing put in place - but we have to start somewhere, so it's great news.

"It's validated that this should have been in place already."

Before news broke in November last year, Lee said many parents assumed products they purchased in New Zealand had been checked.

"Why would these checks ever not be in place? So many of us families assumed that they were.

"I genuinely thought if you purchased something in New Zealand, even if it had been made overseas, that it had been through some kind of check to know that it wasn't toxic."

The experience had been "sickening".

"I've focused on the things I could do something about: getting rid of everything and getting reimbursed, but this uncertainty about our children's health is going to hang over us for a lifetime."

Lee hoped the safety conversation would continue beyond sand.

"It's not just sand, there's been lots of products with questionable materials in them. I'm glad that this is still rolling, and hopefully it keeps the conversation open."