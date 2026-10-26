Grieving Southern families are facing delays in coronial investigations after a health data breach at a Dunedin company.

Zenith Technology (ZenTech) recently confirmed it had been embroiled in a "cyber-security incident", which resulted in personal information being compromised.

The firm, which provides clinical trial and analytical laboratory services for the international pharmaceutical industry, said a limited number of people were impacted.

But questions around how it came to hold the data loom large.

The Ministry of Justice this week confirmed some of the hacked data involves coronial cases from the Otago and Southland regions, largely affecting cases from 2016-2022.

Were you affected by the breach? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

Chief operations officer Carl Crafar said a "small number" of ongoing cases would experience delays as a result of the breach.

"We acknowledge that this development will be concerning for families who may be worried that information about them or their loved one is involved," he said.

Mr Crafar said government systems had not been targeted and it was unclear how ZenTech held the sensitive data.

The ministry would work alongside Health New Zealand and police as the investigation continued.

"We understand some of [the] information is likely to include health-related and identifying data collected as part of the clinical trial process," a statement on ZenTech's website said.

"As soon as this incident was detected, we took immediate steps to ensure the security and integrity of all its systems."

The statement said there was now a "thorough investigation" being undertaken with the support of cyber experts.

The High Court recently granted an interim injunction to prohibit persons from accessing, using or publishing the confidential information held on ZenTech servers.

A Dunedin family told Stuff they had waited nine months for the coronial findings into the death of an elderly family member.

The woman’s daughter told Stuff it was "incredibly unfair and exhausting”.

ZenTech was set up by Dr Cheung Tak Hung, a senior lecturer in the pharmacy department at the University of Otago from 1983-87.

It has in the past run numerous private clinical trials involving students.

ZenTech has been contacted for further comment.