Abseilers and support crews will be back on Nevis Bluff this spring as work continues to keep travellers safe on State Highway 6.

From Monday November 2 to Friday November 20, crews will identify and remove any unstable or loose rock that poses a hazard in Kawarau Gorge between Cromwell and Queenstown.

Work will run from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will stop traffic in intervals coming from both directions so that work can be done in a safe and controlled way.

NZTA Central Otago maintenance contract manager Peter Standring said there will be temporary speed limits in place and that drivers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes during trips between Cromwell and Queenstown.

“We appreciate that the delays will be an inconvenience to people, but it is a small price to pay for peace of mind that you can travel through this area with the chances of rockfall out of the blue being significantly reduced,” Mr Standring said.

Work will be paused on Friday 13 November, ahead of the Queenstown Marathon the next day.