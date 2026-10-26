Jetstar is set to launch a new service from Christchurch to Perth and has restarted direct flights from the city to Sydney.

Jetstar resumed its service between Sydney and Christchurch on Monday. Flight JQ140, an A320 VH-X3J, left Christchurch at 9:13am, arriving at Kingsford Smith shortly before 10:30am local time and returning as JQ141 at 12:30pm.

The Sydney service will operate four times per week, and add almost 40,000 seats annually between the city and the South Island.

Jetstar is also set to commence a new seasonal service between Perth and Christchurch from this week until March next year.

“We’re delighted to welcome direct Sydney–Christchurch flights back to Jetstar’s network, giving Sydneysiders another way to explore New Zealand’s South Island with the convenience of a direct flight and low fares,” said Jetstar executive manager commercial planning Scott Zeglin.

“Whether it’s a long weekend, a summer escape or an unforgettable road trip, Christchurch is the perfect starting point for exploring one of New Zealand’s most spectacular regions.”

“We’re making a South Island getaway more accessible for Sydney travellers looking for an easy international escape. We thank Sydney Airport and Christchurch Airport for their support in bringing this important trans-Tasman connection back to Jetstar’s network.”

Justin Watson, chief executive of Christchurch Airport, said the route will allow Australians a low-cost option to explore the South Island while connecting Christchurch visitors to two of the country’s largest cities.

“It’s great to welcome Jetstar back on the Sydney–Christchurch route, giving travellers more choice and making it even easier to get between our two cities,” he said.

“Sydney is one of our most important international markets, and almost 40,000 additional seats a year is a real boost for Christchurch and the wider South Island. More visitors mean more opportunities for our tourism operators, hospitality businesses and regional communities.

“We’ve worked closely with Jetstar to grow its Christchurch network, and the return of this service is another positive step in strengthening our connections with Australia.”

Jetstar also operates trans-Tasman flights from Sydney to Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown, and is competing on the Sydney to Christchurch route with Qantas and Air New Zealand.

Australians make up about 40 per cent of New Zealand’s international visitor numbers.