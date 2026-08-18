OceanaGold — which operates the Macraes gold mine — is acquiring Australian-listed gold developer Ausgold in a deal worth about $NZ935 million. The deal would give OceanaGold 100% ownership of the Katanning Gold Project in Western Australia, its first acquisition in Australia and its fifth major asset, a statement said. Katanning was an advanced open-pit gold project about 275km southeast of Perth. It was expected to produce more than 100,000oz of gold a year, with a potential mine life of more than 10 years and first gold targeted for 2029. OceanaGold said the acquisition would complement its existing operations in New Zealand, the United States and the Philippines, while adding another significant growth project alongside its Waihi North Project. OceanaGold president and chief executive Gerard Bond said the acquisition was a natural fit for the company. “Katanning is an advanced, high-quality, low-capital development asset in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions and is a natural fit with our proven development and operating capabilities.” The transaction would see Ausgold shareholders receive OceanaGold shares, with the deal implying a value of $A1.36 ($NZ1.64) per Ausgold share. Shareholders would also have the option to elect for cash, subject to an overall cash pool of $A194 million. Following completion, Ausgold shareholders were expected to own about 6%-8% of OceanaGold. The company planned further drilling and technical work at Katanning through 2027, with an updated technical report expected in 2028. The transaction was subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Ausgold’s board has unanimously recommended shareholders support the deal, with completion expected in December 2026 if all conditions were met.