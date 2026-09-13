Local petrol prices are continuing to climb as the Iran-US war drags on and Houthi rebels threaten oil trade via the Red Sea.

According to local fuel monitoring site Gaspy, the average price of 91 unleaded has jumped 15 cents a litre over the past 28 days to $3.11, while diesel is up more than 14 cents to $2.79.

Global oil prices surged above US$100 a barrel last week after renewed fighting between Iran and the US, and after Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the Red Sea port town of Mocha.

The Red Sea is an alternative shipping route for Saudi oil, with flows through the Strait of Hormuz still severely limited by the war.

Saudi Arabi had been moving some oil via a East to West land pipeline which could access the Red Sea.

However, Reuters reports that has now been shut off due to attacks on the pipeline and that oil buyers and traders say Saudi Arabia will run out of oil stocks for export if it does not restart the pipeline within days.

A reduction in Saudi flows would worsen the global supply crunch.

Global oil prices eased slightly on Friday on reports that some Middle Eastern countries were in dialogue with Iran about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, prices have risen again in Asian trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude climbing 3 percent to US$107 a barrel.

US West Texas crude is also up nearly 3 percent to US$102 a barrel.